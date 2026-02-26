If you’ve been keeping up with Megan Thee Stallion, you’ll know that she’s been having a very good February. Not only did the A-list Aquarian celebrate both her birthday and that of her beau, Klay Thompson, but she also joined NBC and YouTube on the ground in Milan to cover the Winter Olympics. Now that the Games have wrapped up, the rapper appears to be sticking around the Italian city for Milan Fashion Week festivities, stepping out on Feb. 25 in cascading blonde hair and pretty pastel eyeshadow.

In photos taken outside the Armani Milano hotel, the three-time Grammy winner was seen with bouncy, cool-toned curls. The shade was a spot-on match to “iced chestnut blonde,” a mix of “soft beige, pale honey, and icy champagne tones” that L’Oréal Professionnel ambassador Min Kim told TZR would be hot this winter. She predicted the hue would trend thanks in part to its “luxe, expensive-looking” vibe — exactly the energy conveyed by Meg’s flowing locks.

Along with the chilly strands, the hitmaker’s glam included eye makeup consisting of soft, pastel pink shadow, winged eyeliner, and plenty of lashes. Glossy lips and bubblegum blush tied the look together, and the soft pink palette extended to the polish on her talon-like manicure. The hair, makeup, and nails were the perfect choice for her chartreuse-and-pink lace slip dress and hot pink pumps; the overall feel was very Y2K.

Megan has long been open about her love of wigs and weaves, which are her go-to protective styles. (She often works with stylist Kellon Deryck.) In Milan alone, she’s been spotted in fingertip-grazing, pin-straight black hair, voluminous curls, and a fun, flippy half-updo.