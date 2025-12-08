The Kardashian-Jenner family takes the holiday season very seriously. Their Christmas cards are the stuff of legend, as is Kris’ annual Christmas Eve Party. They also take Instagram very seriously–so much so that three of the sisters rank among the platform’s top ten most followed accounts. So when the most followed member of the family, Kylie Jenner, drops her first Christmasy post of the year, it’s an event. And on Dec. 6, she did just that, adding seven festive glam portraits to the grid.

Standing in front of an illuminated, ornament-free white tree in most of the pics, Jenner wore her black hair long and loosely curled. The lash-y makeup look, created by her longtime makeup artist Ariel Tejada, featured a warm smoky eye and glossy terracotta ombré lips. For Jenner’s signature full-beat base, Tejada opted for satin-matte skin, warm bronzer, and bright blush. The hair and makeup elevated a relatively casual overall look (by Kar-Jenner standards, at least): A bright red jacket with a deep V-cut, black low-rise jeans, and neutral, soft pink nails.

After a fun, albeit brief, foray back into the world of King Kylie – the brightly-streaked, matte-lipped aesthetic she popularized in her teens — and several months experimenting with more minimalist, “quiet luxury” looks, it appears that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is having fun embracing full-glam again. And with rumored boyfriend Timotheé Chalamet set to enjoy another active awards season, many more alluring beauty looks will likely be hitting the feed in the coming months.