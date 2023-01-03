New Year’s Eve is the final holiday of the year, so there really is no better time to go all out with your party looks. This season, when it came to the celebrity outfits for NYE 2022, your favorite A-listers did not disappoint in the style area. Everyone pulled off an impressive array of awe-inspiring ensembles, which perhaps you’ll want to copy for your own upcoming parties and events.

For starters, Miley Cyrus hosted her second annual NBC live special dubbed Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party and sported an impressive lineup of imitable dresses throughout the show. (The singer’s trusty stylist Bradley Kenneth craftily sourced a curated assortment of vintage outfits for her performances.) Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and her sister Kylie Jenner rang in the new year in matching all-black outfits. (The trio spent the holiday weekend in Aspen, Colorado.) At the same time, other stars went for a deliberately more casual vibe with their celebratory ensembles. Case in point: Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker, who spent their night in chic matching pajamas.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to all the memorable celebrity outfits from NYE.

Miley Cyrus

During the night of performances, Cyrus wore a medley of dazzling throwback pieces — including a glitzy-chromatic dress from Bob Mackie’s Fall 2002 collection, a pastel pink halter dress from Versace’s Spring/Summer 2005 ready-to-wear range, and a black top plus colorful skirt set from the label’s Spring/Summer 1993 archives.

Paris Hilton

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images

Hilton attended Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve bash and wore an outfit that paid homage to her 21st birthday dress. Her ultra short, blush-hued chainmail silhouette was custom-made by designer Laurel DeWitt, with an intentional nod to the A-lister’s throwback look. “Paris wanted the updated version [of her 21st birthday dress] in her signature pink,” DeWitt said in an interview with Page Six.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez’s holiday party outfit included a black and red halter-neck gown from Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2017 line. Her dress felt perfectly festive, as it featured a glimmering, bow-shaped crystal brooch on the waistline.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber’s nighttime outfit was a black dress with massive cutouts and a thong design on the back, courtesy of Mugler.

Victoria Beckham

The designer spent New Year’s Eve with her family. Beckham kept her outfit simple by wearing a black fitted cardigan sweater from her namesake label, of course, and accessorized the look with a single bracelet on her right wrist.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski went for a major sparkle moment and wore a shimmering mini dress from Clio Peppiatt.

Kendall Jenner

The model put together a risqué look that featured a black bodysuit and a pair of sheer black tights from Calzedonia. She wore a chunky gold bangle from Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti line.

Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actor wore a black pinstripe blazer from GANNI and styled it as a dress, with a pair of black heels and gold hoop earrings from Louis Vuitton.

Selena Gomez

Gomez vacationed in Los Cabos, Mexico alongside her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham and Peltz’s husband Brooklyn Beckham. For the New Year’s countdown, the two wore matching sequin mini dresses from Valentino, plus clear platform sandals.

Cardi B

Cardi B spent her New Year’s Eve with Offset and wore a custom red cutout gown by Valdrin Sahiti. She stepped into a pair of embellished Christian Louboutin sandals and toted a white Talia crystal bag from Retrofête to finish the look.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashian and Barker matched in coordinated black and white pajama sets from Thom Browne. The A-lister accessorized her cozy look with a pair of 2023 novelty glasses and a paper cone hat.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner leaned into the catsuit trend with her sultry, semi-sheer one-and-done piece from Alaïa.

Dua Lipa

Similar to Bieber, Lipa opted for a look that exposed a white G-string (which came from Cou Cou Intimates, BTW) at the back. Her Y2K-esque crystal mesh dress was by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and she teamed it with a set of glitzy Swarovski earrings and a pair of fuchsia croc-effect boots from Paris Texas.

Halle Bailey

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

On New Year’s Eve, Bailey performed at Disneyland and wore a beaded mock neck jumpsuit by Fjolla Nila.