A pair of trusty jeans that you can always fall back on is a must have in any wardrobe. The inclusive nature of these pants is so vast that virtually everyone owns a pair, regardless of your age or style. Even the rich and famous are well aware and appreciative of their timeless quality. Take Victoria Beckham for example: The A-lister just released a denim capsule collection for her namesake fashion house in collaboration with model and creator Mia Regan. Dubbed Mia Regan x Victoria Beckham, the denim collab comprises a tight edit of jean styles, plus other adjacent pieces, that are practical, stylish, and versatile enough to fit seamlessly into any wardrobe.

The newly released range showcases a total of six pieces: a denim jacket, a white tank, two pairs of jeans plus matching denim waistcoats to go along with them. The most affordable piece in this capsule is a white tank that’s made from an upcycled cotton fabric and retails for $95 apiece. Conversely, the priciest item in this drop is the blue Sailor jean: A pair of these flared denim bottoms will set you back $690 — a price point comparable to that of the denim styles in Victoria Beckham’s main line.

Loyal Beckham fans will note that denim has long been a fixture in the star’s personal closet. In her recent interview with British Vogue, she revealed her intention behind this new range: to weave Regan’s signature Gen Z flair into the Victoria Beckham brand. “Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling,” she told the glossy. “I love that she’s fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule.” For a little context into the duo’s personal relationship: Regan previously dated the designer’s son Romeo James Beckham. The couple split earlier in July 2022, but the model continues to partner with his mom on various projects, including this denim collab.

The denim drop is now available to shop on victoriabeckham.com, as well as the label’s brick-and-mortar store on Dover Street in London. Scroll on to see the entire collection for yourself, ahead. Keep in mind that the pieces are bound to sell out quickly, so if an item speaks to your soul, add it into your virtual checkout cart ASAP.

