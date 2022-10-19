Halloween is quickly approaching, and like most people, you’re probably scrambling to figure out a last-minute costume for upcoming parties and events. In a pinch, your Halloween makeup can do all the talking — and the options are endless. From playful looks like painted-on cat whiskers to horror movie-inspired glam, there are so many ways to instantly transform yourself this spooky season. No matter what kind of look you’re going for, sparkle is definitely going to come in handy, making the new GANNI x Submission Beauty glitter collab all the more exciting.

For the fashion label’s first venture into beauty, they’ve partnered up with Submission Beauty, the sustainable beauty brand founded by renowned makeup artist Zenia Jaeger. The limited-edition collection features three eye-catching shades of glitter: pink, gold, and silver. The glitters are plastic-free and made with cellulose from eucalyptus trees, which feels 40 percent softer on the skin and creates a unique iridescent effect. They’ve also been developed to biodegrade quickly and safely in a natural environment.

“With their zero-plastic and plant-based beauty products, Submission Beauty is paving the way for a new space in the beauty industry, while drawing attention to the harm traditional microplastic glitter that can pose to both the human body and the environment,” a press release reads.

You may recognize Submission Beauty’s plant-based glitters from previous GANNI runways, specifically the SS22 and FW22 shows. This formal collaboration has been a long time coming, especially considering that Zenia Jaeger is a longtime friend of the brand and, according to the press release, “shares GANNI’s love of bold colors, joyful expression, and a deep commitment to responsibility.”

The Glitter by GANNI x Submission Beauty retails for $25 each and are now available in limited quantities on GANNI.com

