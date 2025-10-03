It was a celebrity bonanza outside Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris on Friday afternoon. The reason the likes of Parker Posey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sarah Paulson were spotted on a college campus in the outskirts of the city? The Loewe Spring/Summer 2026 show — one of the most hotly-anticipated runway collection reveals of Paris Fashion Week.

This morning, Proenza Schouler founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez officially took the wheel at the Spanish leather goods house, which had steadily become a ready to wear industry favorite under the stewardship of Jonathan Anderson. Over the last two decades at their New York City-based brand, the one-time wunderkind designers carried the flag for a new wave of clean, cool, and conceptual ideas rooted in American sportswear — and undoubtedly they have brought their aptitude for bold color and sleek, streamlined silhouettes to this new chapter in Europe. And, indeed, their celebrity fan club too.

Parker Posey, who featured in the Proenza Schouler Pre-Spring 2025 portrait series late last year, flew in and donned sunny yellow for the occasion. No sooner than the Party Girl icon graced the livestream, viewers were quick to notice her handbag hanging open and seemingly missing a strap. No, it wasn’t a fashion mishap — because soon after Liv Tyler and Sarah Paulson were seen with the same intentionally askew accessory.

Proenza Schouler fans Solange and Sarah Snook — the latter wore the label when playing Shiv on Succession — mixed front row with Loewe OGs including Tracee Ellis Ross and current season campaign front-woman Raffey Cassidy. As for the new guard, fresh faces in attendance included Sirens/House of the Dragon actor Milly Alcock and one-to-watch Isla Johnson. The British teen, who will soon grace screens as Joan of Arc, was in attendance alongside director Baz Luhrmann who gave her her lucky break.

Scroll through to get your first glimpse at what Loewe looks like under McCollough and Hernandez.

Parker Posey

Tracee Ellis Ross

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Snook

Solange

Emily Ratajkowski

Liv Tyler

Britt Lower

Yara Shahidi

Pedro Almodóvar

Milly Alcock

Chen Duling

Anna Wintour, Baz Luhrmann

Isla Johnston

Raffey Cassidy