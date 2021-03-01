The Chanel Product You Need To Create Sarah Paulson's Monochromatic Makeup Look

Understated glamour is the name of the game when it comes to Sarah Paulson's red carpet makeup preference, and she kicked off this year's awards season with exactly that. With the help of her collaborator and makeup artist Adam Breuchaud and some dreamy Chanel products, Paulson's 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards beauty look felt fresh and effortlessly pretty — a perfect complement to her custom Prada dress.

Paulson, who presented and was also nominated for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for Ratched, is actually pretty low maintenance, Breuchaud tells TZR, and the two typically aim for "understated, sleek, chic, sculpted" effect when creating a makeup look for events like the Globes. Beyond that, the makeup artist explains that the decision to keep things somewhat subdued also came from a desire to keep the focus on other, bigger issues going on.

Thankfully, that simplicity makes Paulson's peachy, monochromatic makeup that much easier to recreate. “One thing that we like to do a lot is — no matter what we’re doing [...] to keep everything grounded, nothing is competing against itself — mix a little bit of whatever we love in the look all over," Breuchaud says. "So I might be putting a little of the cheek color on the eye or some of the lip we choose on the cheek. Making everything look like it’s kind of lived in yet still glamorous.”

For this year's Globes beauty look, the makeup artist combined two Chanel products to get the perfect hue — which he then used on Paulson's lids, cheeks, and lips. "I took a really pretty soft pink lip tone and an orange-y coral cheek and we kind of mixed it everywhere," he says, adding that a luminous complexion and slightly smoky eye also helped the makeup go a little more glamorous for the occasion.

Chanel's new Rouge Coco Bloom in the shade Dream (it's currently waitlisted) was a hero of the look, and its hydrated formula makes it easy to apply all over like a multi-stick. Breuchaud's pro-tip for the product is to dab it on with fingers for a sheer, more stained effect, or apply straight from the tube for a little more payoff. Ahead, find the soon-to-launch lipstick and a few of the other Chanel goods he used for the final minimalist-yet-chic look.

