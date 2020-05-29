The Best Drugstore False Lashes For Getting Glam (Or Just Replacing Your Extensions)

The florescent-lit aisles of your neighborhood big-box store are a treasure trove of cheap beauty products — dermatologist-recommended cleansers, cult-classic mascaras, faithful Essie shades, etc. — but falsies? Not so much. Truth be told, drugstore-bought false eyelashes are the next best thing to actual, professional extensions from a salon.

Whether due to money or time or the fact that there's literally a global pandemic going on outside, you might be taking a little hiatus from $200, two-hour lash extension sessions these days. You may have even found yourself wandering the beauty department at Target looking for a $10 pick-me-up to get you through, only to wind up turning around after taking one look at the surprisingly abundant selection.

There are ones that claim to mimic a natural lash and others promising va-va-voom drama. Ones that magnetize to lashes and others that require the old-school glue method. Silk ones, faux mink ones, wispy ones, individuals. It's all too overwhelming for a drugstore falsie beginner, so allow these top sellers to help you choose.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Ardell Natural Multipack Natural Multipack Lashes $9 Ardell see on amazon If you're looking for a slight boost to your natural aesthetic, this four-pack is a universal fave (and the $10 price tag is pretty unbeatable, too). The lengths are staggered, as they would be naturally, and the strands are super wispy and lightweight. The near-invisible band blends into your lash line seamlessly, eliminating any chance of someone noticing that you're wearing falsies.

KISS Lash Couture Naked Drama Lash Couture Naked Drama $7 KISS see on ulta beauty Slightly fuller and fluffier but still erring on the natural side, this KISS variety is as ideal for a night out as it is for a supermarket run. Its smart split-top design adds volume — like the kind you'd expect from a really great mascara — and the flexible band allows for a contoured fit.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Winged & Polished Luxe Lash Kit Winged & Polished Luxe Lash Kit $4 e.l.f. Cosmetics see on e.l.f. cosmetics For a cat-like look, these $4 — yes, $4 — tapered, winged lashes by e.l.f. Cosmetics offer to give your outer corners a bit of length and double-layer definition. Again, the band is super flexible, so all eye shapes are welcome.

Eyelure False Eyelashes Definition No. 126 False Eyelashes Definition No. 126 $5 Eylure see on target If you've ever ventured into the falsie aisle of a drugstore, you probably became immediately familar with Eyelure. This is ~the~ brand for affordable faux lashes and its No. 126 style ensures major drama and definition. Still, though, they're lightweight and comfortable and not so in-your-face that they look tacky. You can rewear them up to five times.