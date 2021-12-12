Consider this an important public service announcement: December is hereby (read: somewhat unofficially) dubbed the month of glitter eyeshadow. Yes, partly because New Year’s Eve is imminent and your midnight celebrations call for a little razzle dazzle to ring in 2022, but mainly it’s a fitting, celebratory reminder that you’ve made it through yet another hectic 12 months — and looked especially fine doing it. Are you stressed, tired, and in need of another cup of coffee? No one will know if you’re wearing a splash of iridescent sparkles across your eyelids. It’s called beauty misdirection, in case you weren’t aware, and now is the time to embrace it wholeheartedly.

I’m a firm believer that you’re never too old to wear a glitter eyeshadow, whether you’re a veteran of that particular section of the cosmetics aisle or just bought your first palette last week. They’re nearly foolproof to use (depending on your shadow primer, of course) and there’s no cut-crease-level technique to overcomplicate your application. Plus the colors! Purples, pinks, silvers, blues, greens — the options are endless. So go on, live a little with your makeup this holiday season and pick up a new (or first ever) glitter eyeshadow to kiss this year goodbye.

