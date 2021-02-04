When in need of a little decor inspiration, there are a handful of stylish stars whose feeds you can always turn to — and the model/author/host/entrepreneur is definitely one of them. First it was her cozy-yet-chic living room furniture, then her open kitchen shelving, and now Chrissy Teigen's dried flower arrangement has all her followers — including the famous ones — asking for details.

In a recent Instagram post, Teigen showed off a new addition to her office space: A massive, monochromatic wall piece made from dried flowers and grasses. Chrissy was such a fan of the arrangement, created by A&J Floral Designs in Los Angeles, that she had to post it twice. "Chrissy's designer Jake Arnold reached out to us to commission this and said that she wanted a floral statement piece that was both feminine and bohemian," explains Jessica Fleming, who co-owns the design company with Amanda Plott. "We love projects like this where we can interpret what the client wants and create something tangible."

Of late, dried arrangements have been making a major comeback, and you can see this reflected in the chicest of spaces (for example, A&J also creates similar pieces for celebrity favorite facialist Shani Darden's studio). That said, there are a few things that make Teigen's new addition especially unique as both wall decor and a statement piece — as opposed to simply a traditional accent. "We were super thoughtful about every detail that went into it, from the varying textures and shapes of each flower and grass to the hanging crystals," Fleming says. "Generally our clients love when our arrangements feel unusual and new, and this always aligns with when we've had the most fun!"

Want to try adding dried flowers to your space in a way that adds some unexpected drama? Ahead the A&J team share a few factors to consider when creating your own floral statement piece at home (of course if you've got a project in mind that's too big to DIY, don't hesitate to dial up the pros).

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Chrissy Teigen's Dried Floral Arrangement: Go Big

A never-fail way of creating instant drama with decor: Supersize it! "Don't be afraid to go big," says Fleming. If you're not creating a wall piece like Teigen's you can up the scale of your vessel. instead."We love an oversized vessel filled with leafy or blooming branches, especially in an entryway," she adds.

Chrissy Teigen's Dried Floral Arrangement: Consider Unique Shapes

A truly eye-catching arrangement has dimension, so Fleming says to think of the shapes yours makes and the space it takes up — up and down, left and right. "Branches or flowers that are bendy and twisty, and curve or reach out to a side add interesting shapes and variations," she explains. "Sometimes the best of these you can forage in your neighborhood."

Chrissy Teigen's Dried Floral Arrangement: Think Beyond Flowers

Teigen's arrangement makes use of hanging crystals and a mix of grasses, in addition to more traditional florals, so to get a similarly unpredictable effect, think about what non-traditional elements you can mix in. "Try flowers outside your comfort zone that you're not used to seeing in regular arrangements," Fleming says. "We like to use fruit and vegetables all the time (i.e. tangerines, kumquats, artichokes, onion flowers!) to add an unexpected twist."