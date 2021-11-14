Reese Witherspoon’s Secret To Glowing Skin Is About To Go On Sale

For beauty junkies, it’s basically the equivalent to the Super Bowl, Game Six, and every Olympic competition rolled up into one mega-event: Black Friday. What started off as a single day of savings to kickstart the holiday shopping season has evolved into a full-fledged marathon, sometimes spanning an entire week. But whether you’re getting a jump on gifts or just looking to pull the trigger on a major purchase you’ve been eyeing for yourself, there’s no reason you can’t knock out both as this year’s sales are staggering. The best place to start? Celebrity-favorite beauty products. Think about it: If you’re among the wealthiest and most well-connected people in the world, it’s safe to say your go-to beauty products number among the top-of-the-line (and probably priciest, too).

Below, see a comprehensive list detailing some of the best celebrity-adored beauty products that will be on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There’s a star-approved pick for absolutely every beauty lover on your list (even the ones who seem to already have everything) with plenty of discounted discoveries to keep for yourself. It’s the easiest way to score A-list makeup, skin care, hair products, and more — without paying the A-list price tag.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

NuFACE Mini Facial Toner

Loved by: Bella Hadid

If it’s Bella Hadid’s firm, contoured visage you’re after, then go ahead and put this discounted device in your cart as soon as humanly possible. The handheld device shapes, smooths, tightens, and even slims the face with regular use, and assists with drainage at the same time. High-tech skin care retailer Currentbody is offering the best-selling NuFACE Mini for nearly half-off, from November 23 through November 30 — it’s an ideal time to try the supermodel-worthy microcurrent tool for yourself.

Danessa Myricks Dew Wet Balm

Loved by: Issa Rae

Show of hands — who else has been dreaming of Issa Rae’s soft glam look from her fairytale wedding since the photos first appeared online? While Rae’s longtime makeup artist, Joanna Simkin, has kept the day-of details under wraps, she’s gone on record to call this fresh, dew-packed highlighter balm her and Rae’s go-to. Score it for 40% off on Danessa Myricks’ site from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, and prepare for star-level glow (of the celestial and Hollywood variety) all winter long.

Ouai Matte Pomade

Loved by: Harry Styles

Anthony Pham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The jokes admittedly write themselves: Harry Styles and the hair he styles, but on-the-nose puns aside, the singer has a great head of hair which can probably be chalked up to a combination of genetics and especially stellar products. While getting in on the Styles gene pool feels like a bit of a long shot, you can nab his go-to Ouai products as seen in photos of his dressing room table. The Jen Atkin-helmed brand is offering a full 20% off sitewide from Nov.24 through Nov. 28, making it the perfect time to stock up on Styles’ favorite pomade and hydrating hair oil.

Murad Intensive Age-Diffusing Serum

Loved by: Taraji P. Henson

When your schedule is as jam-packed with high-profile commitments as Taraji P. Henson’s it’s crucial to have a standing army of reliable skin care products to help see you through the day. In Henson’s case, she says she leans on the Murad Intensive Age-Diffusing Serum, a gentle yet effective revitalizer that leaves skin silky smooth to the touch. For the holidays, Murad is offering 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22 through December 5. and a free gift with all purchases of $150 or more.

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream

Loved by: Reese Witherspoon

Just a quick comparison of Reese Witherspoon 20 years ago to now and this ultra-hydrating Biossance cream basically sells itself, right? Earlier this year, Witherspoon announced a long-term partnership with the cult-favorite brand and revealed some of her favorite products in the process. This squalane-packed cream ranks among them, and you can score your own with a 30% off discount from Nov.21 through Nov.27 — just in time to brace for the really cold weather.

MAC Ultimate Trick Mini Lipstick Set

Loved by: Priyanka Chopra

You’d be hard-pressed to find a photo of Priyanka Chopra not wearing some killer lipstick. Chopra’s an on-the-record fan of MAC lipsticks — and the shade Ruby Woo in particular. Try her beloved rich red or experiment to find your own new signature shade with the MAC Ultimate Trick Mini Lipstick Set, a tasting menu of gorgeous colors exclusively at Nordstrom. (Available while supplies last.)

Charlotte Tilbury Contour & Glow Makeup Kit

Loved by: Blake Lively

It’s kind of the ultimate beauty-lovers fantasy to be able to rifle through the makeup drawers of Hollywood’s elite. Fortunately, Blake Lively is a woman of the people — and she’s always sharing her favorite finds. Among the products in her makeup drawer, as shared to her Instagram stories? A slew of Charlotte Tilbury goods, including the brand’s fan-favorite highlight and contour sticks, tinted moisturizer, and wildly effective pore-minimizing powder. Step your own makeup game up with Lively’s picks at a serious discount — the brand is offering up to 40% off select product bundles on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25 respectively; also score luxury free gifts with purchases of $125 or more.

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask

Loved by: Lizzo

Lizzo’s luminous skin is just one thing to admire about the star, but according to her, that wasn’t always the case. In a beauty breakdown with the New York Times, Lizzo revealed that her tour schedule initially took quite a toll on her skin — but Peter Thomas Roth’s masks (along with things like a healthier sleep schedule) helped turn it around. Now, everyone can get in on the pop star’s glow with 30% off on the brand’s site this Black Friday, November 26.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Loved by: Serena Williams

Gorgeous full brows are one of Serena Williams’ beauty trademarks, but that requires the perfect tools. The classic Williams look requires a voluminous, arched brow that looks both sculpted and very natural. When Williams revealed Anastasia Beverly Hills’ signature Brow Wiz as her go-to brow builder, it suddenly made perfect sense. Follow her lead with 30% off brow products at both Sephora (Nov.23 through Nov.28) and ULTA Beauty (Nov.23 through Nov.28) to score the arches of your dreams.

FOREO Iris Illuminating Eye Massager

Loved by: Gemma Chan

The day Gemma Chan dropped her full skin care routine, the entire internet reverberated with excitement. One of the secrets to her perpetually rested, bright-eyed look? The FOREO Iris Illuminating Eye Massager, a magic wand of sorts for everything from salt-induced puff to dark circles, and fine line visibility reduction. Fake those nightly eight hours yourself with a massive 30% off the brand at Sephora from November 25 through December 2.

Goop Beauty GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum

Loved by: Gwyneth Paltrow

If you’ve yet to develop an involved, skin care-like routine for your hair, consider this a sign to start. Serums, exfoliants, masks, and moisturizers are great for your scalp (and subsequently hair’s body, volume, and shine), and the new GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum is a fine place to start. Gwyneth Paltrow calls it the biggest difference-maker for post-gym hair, crediting it for added manageability and shine. Scoop up some Goop Beauty to try out at home with 20% off sitewide on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

TATCHA The Water Cream

Loved by: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s beauty routines are well-reported at this point, but her favorite moisturizer, TATCHA’s Water Cream, continues to be a best-seller, in part, thanks to Markle’s endorsement. The cream itself delivers serious hydration to the skin while regulating oil production and even minimizing pores. Just enter code CYBER21 on the TATCHA site and enjoy 20% off — plus a free gift when you spend at least $100, and early access to the sale by signing up online from November 22 through December 1.