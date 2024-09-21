There’s a reason why short hair has been picking up steam through Hollywood and all across social media — regardless of how it’s styled, it always just looks downright chic. That said, actually taking the plunge and chopping a few inches off can feel a little daunting, no matter how many times you’ve done it before. If it’s a more in-between look you’re after, take your cues from the A-list. Celebrities know that “clavi cuts” are a shortcut to instant sophistication, a touch longer than a classic lob but still close-cropped enough to be considered definitely short. And as so many of the most aesthetically influential stars out there have demonstrated before, it’s one haircut that truly looks incredible on everyone.

At its heart, the clavi cut — that is, short for “clavicle cut” — features a collarbone-grazing length. It’s often paired with sharp, blunt ends, but the trend’s beauty lies in just how customizable it is, easily tailored to suit assorted hair types, face shapes, and neck lengths. As an added bonus, clavi cuts are rather low-maintenance. “It allows for easy styling and versatility without requiring frequent trims, so a quarterly haircut should suffice,” celebrity hairstylist Anilsa Sanchez explained to TZR earlier this year.

Ready to head to the salon? Get inspired by these celebrity clavi cut to find the perfect version for you.

Selena Gomez

Styled with Gomez’s natural waves, her take on the cut feature long layers and shorter pieces around her face. The very ends graze her collarbone, while the choppier sections help emphasize the rest of her bone structure.

Joey King

A prototypical clavi cut, King’s hair went viral earlier this fall thanks to how laser-precise her ends are. The even-all-around style shows off all the dimension in her blonde highlights, too.

Zendaya

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Let it be said: this cut is highly versatile. Zendaya’s ends kiss the top of her clavicle, but when styled in big curls, like they were at the 2024 Oscars, she can easily simulate the look of a traditionally glamorous bob.

Eva Longoria

A fun trick Longoria loves to pull out for special occasions? Faking an artsy, asymmetrical cut by parting her hair deeply to the side. With this hair length, it’s particularly easy to make happen.

Kerry Washington

Natural curls look stunning when trimmed to collarbone length, adding volume and fullness with just a few passes with the scissors. It’s no wonder Washington opted for the style when she visited Washington, D.C. — clavi cuts mean business.

Jennifer Aniston

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

As her first major hair change in years, the fact that Aniston opted for a clavi cut — and debuted it at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, no less — shouldn’t be taken lightly. Naturally, she added in some subtly layering, her signature since the ‘90s.

Keke Palmer

Blunt-ended clavi styles, especially when straightened, are excellent for showcasing hair color. Palmer’s money piece, a creamy blonde as a brilliant touch of Y2K nostalgia, stands out even more.

Kourtney Kardashian

Somewhere between a bubble bob and a clavi cut, Kardashian’s curled-under style softens the look’s edge. If you’re just easing into short hair, the Poosh founder’s length is a good one to try.

Penelope Cruz

Here, Cruz demonstrates another instance of using styling to play with length. Her voluminous look is a true clavi cut, but feels a touch shorter thanks to its rounded ends.

Gabrielle Union

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images

Choppier ends add so much youthful fun to a clavi cut, as Union easily proves. With her perfect center-part and minimal layering, it’s as effortless and it is elegant.