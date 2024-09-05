Hair starts growing in the womb. From infancy, it’s an oft-visited topic of conversation, of scrutiny, of intimate importance. If a newborn is particularly fuzzy or starkly bald, every visitor and attending nurse will remark on it. A child’s first trip to the barber calls for tears, a small swath of fine clipped curls carefully taped into the baby book. There are back-to-school cuts, postpartum ones, trims for new jobs, medical therapies, and of course those that keep up with trends. As anyone who’s experienced a life-altering moment knows, there are those I-desperately-needed-a-change cuts. Recently, TikTok and other social media platforms have been flooded with videos showcasing that exact phenomenon. Often, they’re accompanied by the same caption: “Hair holds trauma.” The idea is that in tumultuous periods, physically shedding a few inches can release any lingering negative feelings. Experts estimate that any given strand on your head is between 2 and 7 years old, which makes the concept seem not so far-fetched. But how rooted in reality is hair trauma, really?

Regardless of its scientific merit, the practice of a major chop is, culturally, everywhere — especially in pop culture. In the Season 5 premiere of Insecure, Yvonne Orji’s character debuts a sleek teeny weeny afro (TWA) to symbolize her personal growth and newfound sense of self. “Breakup bangs” have become a full-fledge generational phenomenon. Many cite Keri Russell’s infamous post-relationship haircut in Felicity, which pivoted the show’s entire plot, as the moment the late-’90s series lost steam. There’s a reason why an aesthetic overhaul is so frequently used as a narrative marker, though. “Undergoing a dramatic haircut can have psychological effects, both as an isolated decision and in the aftermath of a traumatic experience,” says Catherine Nobile, Psy.D., a New York City-based psychologist. She explains that while it lacks the biological capacity to store emotion or memory, hair is such a crucial player in one’s self-identity that it can certainly feel that way — and that means significant change can be a powerful form of therapy.

Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman/Moment/Getty Images

For Jeni Sheffield, a 29-year-old pastry chef based in Nebraska, the decision to buzz her fine blond hair came after a traumatic period of change and loss. There was the untimely death of her father and the aftermath of his passing — which included rapid body changes, family strife, and a general sense of feeling unmoored. “I kind of went into a spiral,” she tells TZR. “I just wanted to be a different person.” As she worked her way through her feelings, she had an idea. Sheffield had been cutting her hair increasingly short, and suddenly, she realized she wanted to buzz it all off. “It was something I kept bringing up — I just want to feel better. I was willing to try anything to feel like a different person.” She didn’t pull the trigger immediately but discussed the buzzcut with her stylist and set a date to make it happen a few weeks after her 2022 wedding, at the very end of the year. The cosmetologist actually let Sheffield make the first pass with the clippers herself, and it was an instant sense of relief. “Immediately, I was over the moon,” she says. “I felt so good. And that feeling never left. It allowed me to be a different person and let go of all the things I was holding on to.” Two years later, Sheffield’s maintained the look. She doesn’t think she’ll ever go back.

Courtesy Of Jenni Sheffield

Sheffield’s experience, while deeply personal, also reflects what so many feel undergoing a significant haircut after living through a traumatic event. “It is a physical act of leaving the past behind, providing a concrete way to release pent-up emotions and difficult memories,” Nobile notes.

Mental health and hair are often inextricably tied, too. Afiya Mbilishaka, Ph.D., a psychologist and hairstylist based in Maryland, shares she was first interested in their intersection as a teenager, a fascination that grew through college. The effects of trauma can often present themselves through aesthetic issues, she explains — think of it like your mental health staring back at you in the mirror. “Stress, anxiety, and depression can lead to physical manifestations such as hair loss, breakage, or neglect of hair care. Conversely, changes in one’s hair can reflect and exacerbate emotional distress.” This can be particularly harmful for Black women, whose hair is often policed, scrutinized, and regulated. “For many, hair is a significant part of their identity, and when it suffers, it can contribute to a negative self-image and further emotional turmoil.” That’s why, Mbilishaka explains, changing hair in a meaningful way can feel like a release, a sense of renewal, and, ultimately, a sense of control. “While hair itself doesn’t hold trauma in a scientific sense, the act of changing one’s hair can be a powerful psychological tool.”

Stocksy

While there are benefits to shedding inches of hair to relieve pent-up anguish and trauma, rushing into a whole new look isn’t always the best move. “Opting for a dramatic makeover after experiencing trauma, such as a divorce or the loss of a loved one, can be a double-edged sword,” Nobile says. “Evaluating the emotional state of the person undergoing this change is crucial. While spontaneous decisions can be exhilarating and provide quick emotional relief, they might lead to regret if not carefully considered.”

That said, hair isn’t an all or nothing affair. Gretchen Friese, BosleyMD’s in-house trichologist, recommends a personalized approach to a post-traumatic makeover, and points out that even a small change can make a big difference. “If the client is someone who usually doesn’t change their hair much or I know they can be a bit indecisive, I will often suggest they wait a little while and think on the decision before doing a big cut,” she says. “There are happy mediums as well, like instead of cutting the hair short, maybe adding layers or some curtain bangs.”

Under the care of a mental health professional and regular therapy, seeking out a trusted stylist to help you with big chop might be exactly what’s needed to release the past and embrace the change that’s inherent with trauma. Consider it a literal weight off your shoulders.

Experts:

Gretchen Friese, BosleyMD trichologist

Afiya Mbilishaka, Ph.D., a psychologist and hairstylist based in Maryland

Catherine Nobile, Psy.D., a New York City-based psychologist