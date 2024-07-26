In the past, shorter haircut trends have included looks like the octopus cut, the cub cut, and the wolf cut, all lively looks that add texture and dimension, but this year’s most popular cut leans a little bit more timeless and elegant. The “clavi cut” is the look every It-girl has been wearing recently from red carpets to the city streets. For those wondering what a “clavi” is, the nickname stands for clavicle, also known as the collarbone. So, this mid-length cut hits the bone a little below the neck. “I would describe it as a classic and versatile hairstyle that is cut to a uniform length, with the ends of the hair grazing the collarbone,” says Bumble and bumble stylist Anilsa Sanchez.

This cut offers the perfect balance between a bob and longer lengths. It’s short enough to be easy to maintain while long enough to slick back in a bun or experiment with other styles. If you’re thinking about maybe trying out the look, TZR tapped Sanchez and Drybar ambassador and celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett to give the breakdown on the trending cut, including how to maintain it. Plus, discover all of the best product recommendations for styling the look at home.

Ahead, you’ll find everything you need to know about the clavi cut before heading to the salon.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Who Should Get The Clavi Cut?

“The clavi cut is one of the few hairstyles that can look great on just about anyone,” says Scarlett. He adds that it’s super universal because it can be tailored to individual’s face shape and lifestyle.

“For someone with a rounder face, I would do a combination of the clavi cut mixed with a bubble bob,” says Scarlett. “For someone with a longer/more narrow face, I would do the classic clavi cut, focusing those face layers on hitting the collar bone in just the right spot to tie in the hairstyle and flatter the full face.”

If you’re not sure if this cut works with your hair pattern, Sanchez asserts that any hair type would work with this mid-length style.

How Does A Stylist Achieve The Clavi Cut?

Because there is room for various interpretations of the look, how you cut the hair depends on the client, what’s most complimentary to their features, and the vibe they want to give off. Sanchez has mostly seen the look as a straight across cut, so she will alter her cutting method based on hair type to get that sleek style.

“I would do a blunt and uniform cut with scissors on hair that is either fine or curly, and a razor using long strokes on thicker hair that is either straight or wavy,” says Sanchez.

Scarlett adds that while many go one length, he’s been seeing that more people have been into adding layers to enhance density, texture, and create a more effortless feel. He says his approach to the chop would be to have the back pieces rest on the neck while cutting framing layers in front of the face that reach the collarbone. This means that the weight of the hair is shifted from the back to the front.

“This gives you a hairstyle that is sophisticated yet fun while still being functional,” says Scarlett. “It is able to be pulled back into a ponytail and/or a slick back bun for different hair wear options depending on preference and lifestyle needs.”

How Do You Style The Clavi Cut?

Because of its simplicity, the clavi cut offers versatile styling. “You can wash and go and leave it as is or it can be styled to look like you just rolled out of the salon,” says Scarlett. To attain the fresh salon look, Scarlett says he would start by using a thickening or volumizing shampoo and conditioner. This prepares your hair to hold onto volume in the finished style.

“My new favorite duo to use is Drybar’s Big Brew Thickening & Lifting Shampoo and Conditioner,” says Scarlett. “Apply minimal heat using a heat protectant, which is essential to the health, look, and feel of your hair. I love using Drybar’s Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist for this.”

After styling with heat tools, he says to add dry shampoo, like the Drybar’s Thickening Dry Shampoo, for the added volume that elevates the look, literally. Finish off, says Scarlett, with a gloss or hair oil to add shine.

“You can style a clavi cut however you’d like – straight, wavy, curly, up, down, braided — whatever,” says Sanchez. For that straight, sleek look, she suggests adding the Bb.Hairdressers Invisible Oil Long Last Styling Cream on hair that is freshly washed and damp before blow drying. This will offer protection from the heat tool and help promote less frizz for a polished result. The last step would be adding a spritz of the Bb.Does it All hairspray. “This will provide a light and touchable finish,” says Sanchez .

If you have a wavy strands, Sanchez says that on clean, damp hair you should use Bb.Seaweed Air Dry Cream to amplify your usual texture. Let your hair dry naturally for that effortless air-dried look.

“A wavy look can also be achieved with a curling iron, just remember to use thermal protection, such as Bb.Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist,” Sanchez adds. When it comes to styling curls, she likes to use the Bb.Curl Defining Cream on wet hair before diffusing or air drying. “It provides just the right amount of soft hold for moisturized curls that move,” say Sanchez.

How Do You Maintain The Clavi Cut?

When it comes to keeping-up with the cut, Sanchez says that she defines this as a low-maintenance look. “It allows for easy styling and versatility without requiring frequent trims, so a quarterly haircut should suffice.”

According to Scarlett’s suggestion, you should head into the salon for a dusting every four to six weeks, but if you’re OK with growing out the look below the collar bone, then you can limit trims to every two to three months.

Shop Products For Styling The Clavi Cut