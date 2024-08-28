Apologies if you had another beach trip or two packed into the calendar, but fall beauty trends are officially here. With so many exciting new moves to make across hair and makeup, it’s no wonder that everyone is trying to wade into the seasonal fun a little early this year. As it happens, though, some of the top crazes are actually holdovers from the summer. The past few months have been filled with celebrities going for big haircuts timed with the warmer weather, but a major chop’s appeal doesn’t seem to be waning as fall approaches. Just look at Joey King’s new “clavi cut.” Defined by its clavicle-skimming length and sharp, blunt ends, it ruled June, July, and August — clearly, it’s sticking around through September, too.

King’s friend and longtime stylist Dimitris Giannetos shared the first look at the actor’s new hair, created on her promotional tour for the film adaptation of YA novel Uglies. Giannetos refers to the chop as a “c-bob”, but it’s a term interchangeable with clavi cut. He explains in his Instagram caption that it simply translates into a collarbone-length look. King’s take on the style is especially sleek, complete with a laser-precise middle-part and immaculate ends, which helps show off the dimension in her gold-toned blonde highlights.

“The clavi cut is one of the few hairstyles that can look great on just about anyone,” celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett explained to TZR back in July, mentioning that it’s an easy look to tailor to the wearer’s individual face shape. “It is able to be pulled back into a ponytail and/or a slick back bun for different hair wear options depending on preference and lifestyle needs.”

As bold as King’s look is, though, it’s likely only a temporary move. She and Giannetos love to experiment with wigs, trying out all sorts of dramatic lengths and styles without actually having to commit to the seriousness of a full-on haircut. Back in late May, the pair went viral by debuting what Giannetos dubbed the “Prada bob.” Days later, though, King’s usual long waves were back in action.

With King’s latest press tour only just now fully underway, expect to see plenty more trending cut, colors, and styles from the star.