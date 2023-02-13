While the entire point of Fashion Week is to examine the clothes coming down the runway, it’s time to be honest — people-watching might be even more fun than checking out all the emerging trends. Actors, musicians, and off-duty models mingle with influencers, editors, and on-duty models to turn the sidewalk and private events alike into one big block of aesthetic inspiration. However, celebrity beauty at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 is the unsung hero of the entire enterprise. While elements like lipstick color and updo style might be categorized as accessories, they’re the secret to pulling these high-fashion moments together. Quinta Brunson, for instance, can always stun in a colorful slip dress, but it’s her campy, retro-inspired ponytail that takes it from simply an outfit to a full-fledged look.

Pay close enough attention and these NYFW beauty choices read like a trend forecasting oracle. With so much creative, anything-goes energy in the air, many stars treat the block of shows and parties as the ultimate opportunity to test out what colors, styles, and textures to incorporate through the rest of the year. Below, TZR’s ever-growing report of the celebrity hair, makeup, and nail moments of NYFW Fall/Winter 2023.

Natasha Lyonne

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Though her eyes are obscured by cool rectangular sunglasses, Lyonne’s instantly-recognizable smile made her easy to spot outside the Proenza Schouler show. Her voluminous “mushroom bangs” and pared-down matte lip let her gold-toned red hair color really take the focus.

Sienna Miller

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miller’s young daughter, Marlow Sturridge, clearly inherited a lot from her mother: front-row seating at Proenza Schouler, a penchant for stylish sunglasses, and the best polished waves of all time.

Lindsay Lohan

Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Draped in head-to-toe bronze tones (which includes her lustrous red hair, pulled partially back into a retro half-up style), Lohan’s look at the Christian Siriano show reminded the world how a true icon does it. To heighten the bronzy effect, her eyeshadow, makeup, and even lipstick are all peach-tinted and so warm.

Quinta Brunson

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

From the moment she stepped into the spotlight, Brunson’s been unafraid to experiment with fun, retro-inspired hairstyles that play off her always-exciting outfit choices. For the Rodarte show, Brunson appeared in a sleek, flipped-out ponytail that repurposed a swath of hair as cool faux-bangs swirled across her forehead.

Emily Ratajkowski

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s still just a few days into NYFW Fall/Winter 2023 but Ratajkowski has already unveiled several extreme hairstyles and wigs — this micro-bob with short bangs might be the best of the still-excellent bunch, though.

Emma Roberts

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Inky liner and a spring-fresh pink lipstick help further the mod vibes in Roberts’ look for Kate Spade New York. Her long waves are her usual buttery-blonde shade, but her intentionally dark roots add a beachy, lived-in feel.

Lana Condor

Rebecca Smeyne/WWD/Getty Images

Perfectly suiting the dark fairytale vibes of the Rodarte show, front-row attendee Condor brought all the drama with celestial highlighter and a dark, moody oxblood lipstick. While her glossy waves were pulled back into an updo, one section was left free and side-parted to romantically frame the face.

Teyana Taylor

Aurora Rose/WWD/Getty Images

As one of the most stylish people in music, Taylor Fashion Week sightings are always a treat. For the CFDA Thom Browne event held at the beginning of the week of scheduled events, Taylor’s cool-toned lip combo and tousled, choppy pixie cut are next level.

Ashley Graham

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Helping kick off Fashion Week from the Empire State Building, Graham’s slicked, spiked bun are both red carpet- and TikTok-approved.

Ashley Park

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Completely radiant in allover purple sequins, Park plays into the fun of Fashion Week with her flowing half-ponytail and fluttery false lashes. Outside the Patbo show, her baby-blue nails offer an unexpected element to the purple-on-purple look.