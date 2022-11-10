Lindsay Lohan is officially back and her fans (read: the world at large) could not be happier. After a long hiatus from acting, the star has made her grand return for Netflix’s holiday-themed romantic comedy, Falling for Christmas. Lohan has been promoting the new film looking as glamorous as ever, with her signature bright red hair color toned to its full, vibrant glory. For the New York City premiere of the film, she appeared on the red carpet with a chic and timeless glam look — and a stunning dress to match. Lindsay Lohan’s bronze smoky eye and sleek ponytail prove that while she took a break from the spotlight, she’s never strayed too far from her status as a beauty icon.

Lohan looked every bit the icon in a floor-length sheer gown with a floral design and intricate beaded details. Celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano let the elegant ensemble shine by slicking back the actor’s long hair into a sleek high ponytail, perfectly smooth and so shiny it’s practically reflective. For a natural glam moment, celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle gave Lohan a bronze smoky eye in a wispy cat-eye shape that gave her a lifted, “snatched” effect (her sky-high ponytail probably helped with that, too). The major lashes topping the eye look adds a luxurious feel, framing the shimmery eyeshadow in a way that’s perfect for holiday parties and big celebrations.

LiLo’s always been a fan of bronze-colored makeup (so has Buckle — the pair have worked together since Lohan was a teen), the orange tones so complementary to her green eyes and fiery hair color. She’s worn the shade countless times over the years, but this might just be her best bronze makeup moment yet. Going against the burgeoning revival of the Y2K skinny eyebrow trend, Buckle opted for soft and fluffy brows that beautifully framed the star’s face. The rest of her look was kept feminine and soft, with a soft pink blush, subtle contour, and glossy neutral-pink lip. For a “naked” nail look, celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein gave the star a short, rounded milk bath manicure with one nail embellished with a golden “B” and “L”, possibly an homage to her husband, Bader Shammas.

Fans were quick to notice how fresh and beautiful Lohan looked, commending her glam team for flawlessly ushering in her new era. “She has never looked this beautiful,” one commenter wrote on Buckle’s post. “You are single-handedly reinventing her.” “I am so delighted to see LL back in style,” said another. “She's looking so elegant and sophisticated.”

As the press tour continues (and hopefully more projects in the works), Lohan is sure to show off even more glam moments that embrace her return to Hollywood.