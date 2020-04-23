Ask any jewelry lover for their thoughts on everyday jewelry, and they’ll probably tell you that some pieces never come off. Whether it’s a pair of timeless diamond earrings or dainty stacking ring, these are the pieces that are worn so often, they practically become one with their wearer. Typically speaking, this type of jewelry leans on the minimalist or dainty side. However, if you’re looking for a piece that makes more of a statement, Missoma’s Chains jewelry collection is bound to have a style or two for your collection.

Those of you who have been keeping an eye on jewelry trends have probably noticed chains — whether they’re of the dainty chain link variety or a bolder herringbone style — as one of the more versatile styles to rise to the top. And judging by the appearance of chains in other areas of fashion, like shoes or bags, it’s clear that they’re here to stay for a while. Missoma knows this, which is why it launched its new Chains collection, which includes some It girl favorites.

Whether they’re styled on their own or layered on top of each other, Missoma’s chain pieces will add a unique touch to any ensemble. Opt for a delicate, vintage-inspired style reminiscent of Italian design or go for a chunkier, more contemporary style from the brand’s 51-piece collection. With so many options to choose from — including styles you can customize with pendants — there’s no going wrong here.

Courtesy of Missoma

If you aren’t sure where to start, take a look at the $214 Axiom Chain Necklace, which has been a style Gigi Hadid can’t stop wearing. Want something a little more delicate? The $193 Aegis Chain Necklace has also been a go-to layering piece worn by Hadid, her sister Bella, and Dua Lipa.

Anyone who wants a simple layering piece that adds an unexpected texture to their jewelry stack will love the Box Link Double Chain Bracelet, which costs $103. Style it with the $206 Graduated Oval Bracelet for a contrast in style, or pair it with $110 Filia Chain Bracelet for something more subtle.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

For some sleeker styles, this $239 Flat Snake Chain Necklace is one that’ll become a regular part of your wardrobe, and you can wear it with something dainty like the Box Link Chain Choker, $115. And for that finishing touch, complete your jewelry look with the Double Vervelle Chain Anklet, which is also $115.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see the must-have styles from Missoma’s Chains collection below.

