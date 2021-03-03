This season in the City of Lights, there's a good chance you won't be seeing the usual roster of A-list celebrities sitting front row at shows or quite so many models off-duty hanging out outside. However, you do still have the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 street style to provide the dose of outfit inspiration needed to get you through winter. Fortunately, even with many top influencers staying home this season, the streets remain filled with mesmerizing ensembles.

Paris is arguably the most anticipated fashion week on the calendar for a reason. That's because, on the schedule, you have a mix of heavy-hitters like Louis Vuitton and Chanel, as well as emerging fashion girl-favorite labels such as Coperni and Marine Serre. And, you can't forget about outside the shows, where signature French-girl style is seen everywhere. In fact, day one displayed just that. From berets to chic structured blazers, trendsetters were dressed in all the classic items the city is best known for. With all that being said, below you'll find the best street style from Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021, captured by photographer Darrel Hunter. And, of course, keep coming back every day until March 10 for more looks captured outside of the shows.

PFW Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Day 1

Darrel Hunter

A long printed coat adds a dressed-up appeal to your wide-leg jeans.

Darrel Hunter

Fringe wasn't just a huge trend in Milan. In Paris, fringe jackets were the go-to for show-goers as well. This look was punctuated with a structured Gucci bag.

Darrel Hunter

A pair of Off-White Nike sneakers were the cool finishing touch on this playful ensemble.

Darrel Hunter

This attendee presented the perfect way to pull off a beret. Even if you aren't located in Paris, try wearing the hat with an all-black ensemble and finish with a pair of Doc Martens.

Darrel Hunter

This show-goer wore Marine Serre's mask detailed with its signature print to the brand's show, styling it with an oversized Balenciaga sweatshirt.

Darrel Hunter

This attendee is bringing back the "stick of butter" trend, choosing pieces within the same subdued color family.

Darrel Hunter

Proof that animal and floral prints do pair well together.

Darrel Hunter

If you're not quite keen on neon hues, try electric blue. The color almost looks like a neutral when coupled with black.

Darrel Hunter

This show-goer got the bucket hat memo and opted to match the accessory with her jacket.

Darrel Hunter

Make a blazer a dress by wearing tights underneath it. Finish off with chunky black boots to balance everything out.