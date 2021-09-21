The Ridiculously Luxe Detail In Kendall Jenner’s Bathroom We Can’t Stop Thinking About

Out of all the rooms in celebrity homes, it seems like the bathrooms get the most attention. It’s warranted — the stars know how to put together a sanctuary, and their spaces are often luxe, unique, and very serene. Which is why if you’re in need of some inspiration, celebrities and their bathrooms are the first place you should look.

Fortunately, they’re pretty easy to find. Thanks to their beautifully marbled walls, over-the-top bathtubs, and huge mirrors, the rich and famous are constantly selfie-ing in their bathrooms, capturing their glory for the rest of the world to see. In fact, there are so many great examples documented that’s it’s actually kind of difficult to weed through them all.

Don’t sweat it, though. Ahead, you’ll find a roundup of TZR’s favorites — the most glamorous, dramatic, soothing, and just plain beautiful celebrity bathrooms to inspire your own home. It doesn’t matter if you’re planning a full-blown renovation, implementing a few changes, or just trying to think ahead for when you update yours *someday* in the future; the spaces below are worth bookmarking immediately. Keep scrolling to see them all, and be prepared for some serious bathroom envy. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Kendall Jenner’s Bathroom

Like the rest of her house, Jenner’s bathroom is beautifully designed and ridiculously glamorous. The highlight, though, is undoubtedly the brass tub in the center from Catchpole & Rye.

January Jones’ Bathroom

Jones seems to spend a lot of time hanging out in her bathroom (at least judging from her Instagram selfies), and it’s not hard to see why. The bright, airy space is full of light, and features a claw foot bathtub that adds to its simple charm.

Gabrielle Union’s Bathroom

Union appears to have put a lot of effort into her cool, modern home, and she clearly applied that to her bathroom as well. Yes, the space is simple, but it’s also sleek and serene — the perfect place to relax after a long day.

Tan France’s Bathroom

France’s bathroom is as stylish as he is. Gold accents and a dark gray wall make this space what it is, while a colorful rug, bright green plant, and striped floors add welcome pops of fun.

Serena Williams’ Bathroom

Williams’ bathroom signifies a theme throughout the professional athlete’s home. Take a peek at her kitchen, living room, or otherwise, and you’ll see dark finishes, clean lines, and gold accents. Her bathroom is no different, and we’re definitely on board with the glam combination.

J.Lo’s Bathroom

For someone who’s always dressed and glammed to the nines, it’s hard to believe how rustic J.Lo’s bathroom actually is. That said, it’s no less of a retreat; the space features cream hues and a stone shower, giving it the relaxing effect of a mountain escape.

Kate Hudson’s Bathroom

Pierce & Ward designed Hudson’s grandmillennial-chic space — a fairytale-like oasis that’s hard not to fall in love with. Though it does feature some pricier elements, like The Rose Mimosa wallpaper (and no doubt that teal claw-foot tub), it’s actually easy to recreate by incorporating some of the more whimsical features like the sheer Roman shades and the small antique side table.

Mandy Moore’s Bathroom

Cali cool defines Moore’s sunny bathroom. The laidback details, such as the vintage rug, perfectly juxtapose the more luxurious elements, such as the marbled counters and gold-accented lighting, and make for a space that’s plush, but not too over-the-top.