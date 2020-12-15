After many years of stark, white rooms, a few new decor trends seemed to emerge in 2019 in an effort to warm up spaces and provide some much-needed comfort. The most notable among them? Grandmillennial style, an aesthetic that's often dotted with elements of what some would call "stuffy" or even outdated prints and pieces. It's a look that's continuing to resonate, so much so that even celebrities are getting in on it — just look to Kate Hudson's floral wallpaper for the latest piece of proof.

Though the actor and entrepreneur has given the public a glimpse into her many wallpapered rooms before, Hudson has clearly been appreciating one in particular as of late — and showing it off on Instagram so that the rest of us can, too. The space in question? Her bathroom, which features a luxurious claw-foot tub underneath and arch clad in a beautiful rose-covered print.

Designed by the firm Pierce & Ward, the area is completed with ethereal Roman shades and a vintage chandelier, giving the nook a vibe that's part grandmillennial, part glam, and all envy-worthy. That said, the standout element in the mix is undeniably that floral wall covering — of which you can actually buy the exact roll.

The wallpaper on Hudson's walls is from a collaboration between Designers Guild and John Derian launched in 2018. Dubbed The Rose Mimosa, it runs at $295 a roll and features plenty of Derian's signature aesthetic.

And while, sure, you could copy Hudson's exact style, if you're on a budget, that kind of price tag isn't exactly feasible. Thankfully, though, with wallpaper's recent surge in popularity, there are plenty of options similar to the actor's that will help you get the look for less.

If that is the route you go with, just keep a few things in mind when searching for your alternative print. First, stick with florals if you're truly looking to recreate the 41-year-old's aesthetic — this look definitely requires a grandma-chic print like the one from John Derian. You'll also want to find something with a slightly vintage feel, as anything too modern will detract from the grandmillennial feel you're going for.

Need a few options to get you started? Then keep scrolling — seven floral wallpaper prints like Hudson's (plus her exact version) are ahead.

