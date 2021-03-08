Last night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed to Oprah, and to the world, that they were expecting a baby girl, due sometime in the summer. This happy news came during their candid tell-all, two-hour interview special. To coincide with the the gender reveal, the couple’s photographer, Misan Harriman, released a new photo of the family, this time including Archie. Markle, in a floral off-the-shoulder dress, was seen hugging Archie to her chest while Prince Harry wrapped his arms around his wife. This never-before-seen family portrait joins the small archive of images that offer a sneak peek into the couple’s private life together. Harriman, wrote, “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H.”

The photo is one of many that Harriman captured on his iPad during the couple's second pregnancy announcement photo shoot. If you recall in the first Instagram photo, Markle wore a minimalist dress custom designed by Wes Gordon, the creative director of Carolina Herrera. This time, she switched it up for a sage palm and floral printed maxi dress from La Ligne, a New York City-based label. The two displayed their laid-back personalities by going shoeless. Markle is clearly a fan of nature-themed prints, as she recently wore an Oscar de la Renta lemon-printed dress during a pre-filmed video promoting her and Prince Harry’s production company Archewell Audio. And for her revelatory interview with Oprah, Markle donned a Giorgio Armani wrap dress with a simple white lotus pattern. That floral dress also carried a subliminal meaning — lotuses represent rebirth and reemergence, according to Town & Country.

Though this photo portrayed the family as a happy trio (and soon-to-be family of four), it took awhile for both Markle and Prince Harry to arrive here. In the interview with Oprah, Markle discussed her previous mental health struggles during her time as a royal and revealed the hardships she had to endure from the British tabloid press. Now that Markle is officially a West Coast resident and living a less procedural lifestyle, her taste in clothes has also reverted back to her pre-Duchess of Sussex days. The star is not beholden to any type of royal protocol now, especially when it comes to clothes, so fans can expect more breezy, effortless Californian attire. Markle’s exact La Ligne dress is sold out, but you can shop similar off-the-shoulder silhouettes, below. Then, keep an eye out for more floral printed maternity ensembles from Markle — this won’t be the last.

