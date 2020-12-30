Fans of Aritzia know that when the Canadian clothing brand hosts a sale, it goes big. That said, while you can often find hundreds of pieces on deep discount during its markdown events, there's one coveted item that's frequently (and understandably) left out: The Super Puff, a coat beloved by fashion insiders and celebrities alike. But luckily, that's not the case with Aritzia's winter 2020 sale — currently, the brand has more than 1,000 pieces up to 50 percent off, and select colorways of many of its puffers are included.

With noteworthy fans like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, it's actually kind of shocking to find one of these already affordable jackets discounted. And while most of the celebrity-approved colors sadly aren't on sale, there are plenty of similar ones you can shop to copy their looks.

Hadid is known for wearing a bright white version, and Aritzia currently has a long cream style in a glossy finish marked down to $325 that offers a similar effect. And while Kendall Jenner's famous red coat isn't included in the sale either, you can get a high-gloss lilac colorway for $225 that feels equally as bold and playful.

If you're not in need of a new coat, that's not the only star-approved item in this massive winter sale. Aritzia's Ganna Jacket also has a celebrity following that includes Nina Dobrev and Dakota Fanning, and it's marked down to $188. And, there's an ultra-cozy hoodie that Emily Ratajkowski is reportedly a fan of for only $65.

It gets better, too: Even some of the year's most viral pieces, like the vegan leather Melina pants and the Insta-favorite Plunge Front Cardigan are included. Considering how popular they've been (the Melina trousers, especially, are known to sell out), that's almost as good news as the fact that some of Aritzia's cult-favorite puffers are on sale.

You don't really need another reason to shop, but you do need to act fast if you want to get your hands on any of these pieces, because (no surprise) things are going quickly. So continue on to start browsing some of the best markdowns, or head over to Aritzia's site for the full selection.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.