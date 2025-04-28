With cowboy-core dominating the style scene, there’s no better time for a country music festival. Over the weekend, Stagecoach Festival transformed Coachella’s Indio, California venue into a fashion-forward hoedown. Recently, everyone and their mother has pulled off cowboy boots, Stetson hats, and bolo ties, so the Stagecoach crowd wasn’t only flooded with country listeners. The hardcore enthusiasts were joined by fans of the popular aesthetic (minus Bella Hadid, the trend’s initial supporter). At various pop-ups, parties, and concerts, Lana Del Rey, Sydney Sweeney, and Paris Hilton (to name a few) embraced Western-wear with ease, which proved the trend is still going strong.

If you’ve yet to style a country-coded look, now’s your chance, because the Stagecoach celebrity circuit delivered endless outfit inspo. One of the first attendees to go the Western route was Del Rey, who headlined the festival on Friday. In honor of her upcoming country album, The Right Person Will Stay, the fashion muse channeled 1950s country-core in a custom LWD from Valentino. Del Rey’s lacy look was cinched with a satin bow around her waist. From there, the Western theme extended off stage, thanks to Sweeney. The Euphoria actor attended Hilton’s DJ set in a micro-mini lace romper layered underneath a nude corset. Her combo looked rodeo-ready alongside suede cowboy boots. Hilton, on the other hand, gave the trend an extraterrestrial twist. Always on board for Y2K-inspired attire, the multi-hyphenate gave off space cowboy energy in a bedazzled bodysuit and matching chaps.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks at Stagecoach 2025. And stay tuned to TZR for more ‘fits as festival season continues.

Lana Del Rey

Courtesy of Tracey Cunningham

While singing her new country-leaning songs on April 25, including “Husband of Mine” and “Quiet in the South,” Del Rey stunned in a timeless tea-length dress from Valentino.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The next day, she surprised fans on-stage with Jelly Roll in another cream dress. This time, she went with a sleeveless ruched midi.

Sydney Sweeney & Paris Hilton

Before her sold-out DJ set, Hilton posed with Sweeney in their contrasting country looks. Hilton, for one, was instantly recognizable in a bedazzled bodysuit and chaps, while Sweeney channeled the horse girl trend in a lace romper, a nude corset, and cowboy boots.

Kate Hudson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Hudson has always been a singer, but on April 25, she made her Stagecoach debut in a semi-sheer polka-dot gown, knee-high boots, and a cowboy hat, of course.

Kesha

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

On Friday, the shocking appearances just kept coming. Kesha took center stage with T-Pain in barely-there Daisy Dukes, a flannel, and fringed boots. Extra points for her whale tail moment.

Shay Mitchell

The founder of Béis hosted a pop-up at Stagecoach. On day one, she took cues from Hadid in an itty-bitty skirt, snakeskin cowboy boots, and a Fendi handbag. However, all eyes went to her of-the-moment Western button-down.

Noah Cyrus

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

On April 27, Miley Cyrus’ sister collaborated with Midland, a country music band. If you look closely enough, you’ll see her sequin number was partially sheer.

Tori Kelly

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

During a surprise performance with Creed, Kelly looked every bit a rockstar in latex leggings, platform boots, and a fringed bandana top.

Tiera Kennedy

Timothy Norris/Getty Images Entertainment

The “BLACKBIIRD” singer’s ensemble felt so on-brand for Stagecoach, complete with a sheer maxi skirt, a bold bralette, a denim vest, and matching boots. She also tapped into the statement belt fad.

Sierra Ferrell

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

To no surprise, Ferrell stayed true to her eccentric style for her Stagecoach set in a bird-inspired mini dress, wings, and sparkly boots.