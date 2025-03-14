Every season, most models take a break from the spotlight once Fashion Month wraps. But not Gigi Hadid. During the Fall/Winter 2025 circuit, the icon attended numerous A-list affairs — most notably, the Louvre Museum’s “Le Grand Dîner du Louvre.” She also walked the runway for Schiaparelli and Miu Miu (casual). And now, just two days after the latter show, Hadid returned to New York. On March 13, the supermodel continued her style streak at a Rabanne pop-up in honor of the Million Gold fragrance, which Hadid is the face of. The multi-hyphenate pulled off a see-through trench coat in the color du jour: butter yellow.

Instead of enjoying some post-fashion week R&R, Hadid kept up appearances, this time in NYC’s Flatiron Plaza. The Guest in Residence founder visited the opening day of the Rabanne event in attire inspired by the perfume’s warm-toned, gold packaging. First, she donned a sleeveless ankle-length dress in a pastel yellow shade. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the bodice was adorned with slim sequins. Then, Hadid layered the transparent trench overtop, which featured double-breasted buttons, a statement lapel, and a belt around the waist. Next, she coordinated her raincoat to metallic gold knee-high boots. Her fabulous ‘fit turned enough heads on its own, so Hadid skipped jewelry altogether. The 29-year-old’s only accessory was the Million Gold perfume.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

In true Hadid fashion, the monochrome moment wasn’t her only outfit of the day. A few hours later, she swapped her designer pieces for a cool-girl co-ord, starting with a matching pinstripe set. The Rabanne global ambassador paired a button-down vest with complementary wide-leg trousers. She tapped into the statement belt trend with a gold chainlink trio around her waist. Then, Hadid styled a patent leather jacket on top. Contrary to her first ‘fit, this look included plenty of accessories, including gold drop earrings, an oversized chainlink necklace, and an itty-bitty clutch. Black stiletto ankle boots completed her evening-out ensemble.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Lucky for us, Hadid’s latest outing suggests she’s still booked and busy, even though Fashion Month is over. So, stay tuned to TZR for her next street style set. It could pop up any day now.