Celebrities, they’re just like us — in this case meaning that they, too, are influenced by the viral products they see on their TikTok FYP. Perhaps that’s what led Kylie Jenner to Medicube’s Glowland Pop-Up in Los Angeles on March 25, where she did some private shopping and picked up a few of her favorite K-beauty skin care items. Namely, a $26 peptide-packed serum that just so happens to be one of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s confirmed favorite colors, pink.

If Medicube’s name sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen practically every beauty influencer (not to mention A-listers like Hailey Bieber and Khloé Kardashian) gliding its bestselling tool — and Korea’s #1 skin care device — across their faces. That would be the Booster Pro, a $240 multitasker that boosts the absorption of your skin care favorites and offers various vibrating modes that promise to boost radiance, improve tone and elasticity, and more. In fact, many beauty enthusiasts swear by the wand as their go-to way to get glass skin, so of course Jenner was sure to pick one up (in pink, obviously) while swinging by the LA pop-up.

Michael Simon/WireImage/Getty Images

And for the perfect pairing, the Khy founder couldn’t pass up a fresh bottle of one of her other K-beauty staples, Medicube’s PDRN Pink Peptide Serum. “I like that the serum is soft and easy to apply,” she exclusively told TZR when asked what she loves about the social media sensation that’s been said to be like the celebrity-faved salmon sperm facial — except it’s vegan, portable for at-home use, and of course a lot more affordable than the sought-after treatment.

Instead of salmon DNA, the bubblegum pink serum is boosted by the brand’s Rose PDRN, a custom combo of five different types of peptides to stimulate your skin’s own repair system, resulting in skin that’s more hydrated, plump, even-toned, and of course glass-like. No wonder Jenner had to get her hands on it. The serum also makes a perfect addition to the beauty mogul’s other skin care secrets, like Kylie Cosmetics Sugar Lip Scrub and Face Moisturizer, which help create the glowiest base for her classically glam makeup. Plus it just so happens to match perfectly.