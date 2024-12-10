Kris Jenner Just Tapped Into The Statement Tight Trend Of The Season

Ever since Kylie Jenner launched her clothing label Khy in October 2023, the brand has garnered a reputation for breaking the internet. In its first year, Khy has gone viral numerous times, thanks to impressive collaborations (including one with Paris-based atelier, Atlein), stellar street style designs, and most notably, star-studded campaigns. While the founder frequently stars in Khy ads, occasionally, Jenner will cast another A-lister as the temporary face of the label. And on December 9, the multi-hyphenate outdid herself and chose her mom, Kris Jenner, as the newest campaign star to show off Khy’s upcoming line.

Just two weeks after Amelia Gray’s Khy campaign dropped online, the brand made headlines again by reuniting with Entire Studios. Marking the company’s third collaboration, the team tapped everyone’s favorite momager to introduce a “multi-category, ready-to-wear collection that embodies refined sophistication with an effortlessly cool edge,” according to a press release.

According to Khy’s Instagram story, fans have Kylie to thank for the top-tier imagery, as she was the photographer on the shoot. Kylie captured her mom in an all-white ensemble, spotlighting an oversized fur coat. The extravagant outerwear featured a heightened collar, popped lapels, and chic shearling from top-to-bottom. Underneath her timeless topper, Kris tapped into the celeb-approved statement tights trend with ivory hosiery. The one-color theme continued all the way to her shoes; she chose off-white pumps with a square-shaped toe.

Courtesy of Khy

In true Khy fashion, Kris styled a few more sets from the new release.

Next, she switched into another monochromatic moment, complete with a brown collar-less blazer, matching wide-leg trousers, and leather gloves. Then, Kris posed in a cropped version of the aforementioned fur jacket alongside ‘70s-inspired aviator sunglasses. Finally, she channeled her red carpet aesthetic in a long-sleeve black dress with a thigh-high slit.

Leather gloves made another appearance — this time in an of-the-moment burgundy shade.

The best part about the Kris-led campaign? You can shop her exact attire on December 12, so set an alarm for 12 pm EST, because these looks are bound to sell out fast.