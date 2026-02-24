The focus of last night’s Burberry show was the house’s classic design codes reinterpreted through a youthful, after-dark lens. Shearling coats cinched with leather belts and trench coats trimmed with ruffles offered up a stylish solution to cold winter evenings. While Creative Director Daniel Lee clearly had London evenings in mind to close out Fall/Winter 2026, he reinforced that point by casting a mix of local celebrity talent.

On Feb. 23, the runway at Old Billingsgate featured the caliber of models expected at a luxury house’s show, including Angelina Kendall, Annemary Aderibigbe, and Jordan Daniels. But when Brits Romeo Beckham and Rosie Huntington-Whitely also took the runway, Lee’s love for English hometown heroes felt unmistakable. And it wasn’t just on the runway itself. The front row was filled with iconic British celebrity talent starting with Kate Moss who was in attendance with her look-a-like daughter Lila Moss. Moss was considered the face of the brand in the early aughts, has become a regular show goer in recent years.

Other famous VIPs in attendance included Alexa Chung, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Olivia Dean, who were all dressed in head-to-toe looks from the heritage brand. Stars from dramas set in London like Bridgerton and Industry were there, too. Ahead are all the can’t-miss celebrity moments from yesterday’s show.

Kate Moss

Lila Moss

Olivia Dean

Jodie Turner-Smith

Alexa Chung

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Iris Law

Simone Ashley

Nicky Hilton

Myha'la Herrold