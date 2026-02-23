From luxury, VIP treatment in Mayfair and rooftop dancing in Shoreditch to the live-and-kicking punk scene in Camden, London’s night life is as layered and complex as its history. And while his two previous collections for Burberry captured England’s rural countryside and free-spirited festival culture respectively, for Fall/Winter 2026, Creative Director Daniel Lee dives into the grit and glitter of its capital city.

“Winter 2026 is pure street currency,” read the official show notes. “Hackney carriages glide down wet roads; night buses hum with tinny phone speakers. Under Lee, the tension between heritage and youth isn’t a clash — it’s a spark. ‘Everyone’s going somewhere. Everyone’s going out,’” he says of the season’s characters.

It’s clear Lee is presenting the heritage brand’s classic design codes and silhouettes through a more youthful lens. This balancing act was apparent from the onset of the Feb. 23 show at Old Billingsgate fish market where the brand set the perfect evening scene with an elaborate Tower Bridge backdrop and a spirited soundtrack by FKA Twigs. Models marched down the runway in all manner of reimagined classic outerwear. Shearling coats were cut raw. Trench styles were romanticized with elaborate ruffled collars. Bombers were set in luxe leather and nylon and lined with feather and fur.

“There’s a generosity to the pattern cutting, and a languidness that mirrors the ease with which Londoners put on an outfit, thrown on like a favourite coat,” read the show notes.

How these toppers were worn was also intentional and a point of focus. Satin midi dresses were layered and grounded under cozy trenches. Graphic, puffy anoraks were paired with silk pants, floor-sweeping tartan coats and sleek suiting was worn over hoodies (likely to shield the wearer from that famous London rain).

Indeed, Burberry’s latest offering is seemingly nodding to the exuberant, energetic youthful wearer that wants clothes to be an active participant in their unpredictable night on the town.

Ahead, highlights from Lee’s F/W 2026 collection.

