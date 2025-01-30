Back in Sept. 2022, Elsa Hosk launched Helsa, in collaboration with Revolve. With the Swedish supermodel as its founder, it didn’t take long for the Scandi-coded label to win over the celebrity set. In just three years, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Jasmine Tookes, Emily Ratajkowski, and Elle Fanning (to name a few fans) have styled Helsa’s minimalistic attire — both on and off the red carpet. And on Jan. 29, Ciara joined the brand’s A-list roster. The fashion muse turned heads in an oversized pinstripe Helsa suit set, alongside a few of her signature designer accessories.

Before co-hosting Jenna Bush’s “Jenna & Friends” segment on The TODAY Show, Ciara was snapped by the paparazzi outside New York’s NBC Studios. The Grammy Award winner looked business-ready in the aforementioned gray combo. She started her on-air outfit with the brand’s double-breasted pinstripe blazer, complete with shoulder pads and striking lapels. Then, Ciara layered a classic white button-down underneath the topper. The elongated cuffs poked out from each sleeve. From there, she continued the pinstripe theme with high-waisted trousers, also from Hosk’s brand. The “Level Up” singer chose black pointy pumps from Christian Louboutin, which were hidden by her oversized pants. Her carry-all of the day was the Hermès Birkin 35 in black with gold hardware. Finally, instead of jewelry, Ciara tapped into celeb-approved fashion glasses trend with rounded black Bottega Veneta specs.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The best part about Ciara’s latest co-ord? Her Helsa numbers are still available to shop — for now, that is. So, channel her entire ensemble via the curated edit below.