Ciara Looked Business-Ready In An Oversized Pinstripe Suit From Helsa
With shoulder pads, no less.
Back in Sept. 2022, Elsa Hosk launched Helsa, in collaboration with Revolve. With the Swedish supermodel as its founder, it didn’t take long for the Scandi-coded label to win over the celebrity set. In just three years, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Jasmine Tookes, Emily Ratajkowski, and Elle Fanning (to name a few fans) have styled Helsa’s minimalistic attire — both on and off the red carpet. And on Jan. 29, Ciara joined the brand’s A-list roster. The fashion muse turned heads in an oversized pinstripe Helsa suit set, alongside a few of her signature designer accessories.
Before co-hosting Jenna Bush’s “Jenna & Friends” segment on The TODAY Show, Ciara was snapped by the paparazzi outside New York’s NBC Studios. The Grammy Award winner looked business-ready in the aforementioned gray combo. She started her on-air outfit with the brand’s double-breasted pinstripe blazer, complete with shoulder pads and striking lapels. Then, Ciara layered a classic white button-down underneath the topper. The elongated cuffs poked out from each sleeve. From there, she continued the pinstripe theme with high-waisted trousers, also from Hosk’s brand. The “Level Up” singer chose black pointy pumps from Christian Louboutin, which were hidden by her oversized pants. Her carry-all of the day was the Hermès Birkin 35 in black with gold hardware. Finally, instead of jewelry, Ciara tapped into celeb-approved fashion glasses trend with rounded black Bottega Veneta specs.
The best part about Ciara’s latest co-ord? Her Helsa numbers are still available to shop — for now, that is. So, channel her entire ensemble via the curated edit below.