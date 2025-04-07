The Academy Awards on March 2 marked the end of a stellar award season. Since then, your weekends have likely been quieter, while celebrities recoup from back-to-back ceremonies. But in true Hollywood form, not everyone is keeping a low profile. From time to time, stars have attended smaller soirées like the Billboard Women In Music event, the 2025 Vogue World: Hollywood Announcement, and the 2025 iHeart Radio Music Awards — each time reviving their red carpet best. And on April 5, your favorite fashion muses did it again. At the 11th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, A-listers convened to celebrate the “Oscars of science,” as it’s affectionately called. Before honoring the world's top scientists in life sciences, fundamental physics, and mathematics, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldaña, Kate Hudson, and Jessica Chastain (to name a few VIP guests) walked the red carpet in luxe looks galore.

One of the first stars to arrive at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger was Paltrow, who sourced the Donna Karen New York archives for her OOTN. She got her hands on a two-tone white trumpet gown from the label’s Resort 2015 collection. Then, the Goop founder met up with Saldaña during the step-and-repeat circuit. The newly-minted Oscar winner styled an off-the-shoulder brown dress, courtesy of Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2025. Underneath the midi peeked a mesh rose-printed bodysuit, which mimicked the look of a chest tattoo. The off-the-shoulder streak continued with Drew Barrymore, Olivia Wilde, and Hudson’s attire. Hudson, for one, brought the drama in head-to-toe sparkles, courtesy of Elie Saab. Her Spring 2024 Couture gown was partially-sheer, complete with cascading sequins and billowy statement sleeves.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks from the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Paltrow was a vision in a strapless ivory gown from Donna Karen New York Resort 2015. The two-tone trumpet silhouette looked good as new.

Kate Hudson

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

All eyes were on Hudson on the red carpet. The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star shimmered in an off-the-shoulder gown, courtesy of Elie Saab Spring 2024 Couture, covered in sequins from head-to-toe.

Zoe Saldaña

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Recognize Saldaña’s wool midi dress? It just debuted on the Schiaparelli Fall 2025 runway four weeks ago. She took style cues from the model and layered the sheer tattoo-inspired bodysuit underneath.

Jessica Chastain

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

To no surprise, Gucci created a custom open-back gown for the brand ambassador, adorned with a high-neck, a waist cutout, and various rhinestones.

Olivia Wilde

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Similar to Saldaña, Wilde’s black-and-white number is also fresh from the Fall 2025 circuit. The tea-length dress first appeared on the Erdem catwalk in late February.

Alicia Keys

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Keys tapped into the menswear craze in an oversized pinstripe suit from Fear of God Spring/Summer 2025. She accessorized the glam groutfit with pointy metallic silver pumps and circular sunglasses.

Drew Barrymore

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The multi-hyphenate embodied pure elegance in an off-the-shoulder noir number from Carolina Herrera — one of her favorite designers.

Lily Collins

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The new mom attended her first A-list affair since Dec. 2024 in an Armani Privé gown. The tulle sequin-embellished skirt looked sleek alongside her Cartier jewelry.

Christina Aguilera

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Grammy winner’s white gown from Dolce & Gabbana read sultry, thanks to its lingerie-inspired corset.

Lizzo

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lizzo matched her bold burgundy makeup to her delicately draped Robert Wun attire.

Paris Hilton

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hilton clearly got the sparkle memo in a rhinestone-embellished black gown. Extra points for her cape-like sleeves, which stretched down to the floor.

Gillian Anderson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Even with an injured hand, the Sex Education star styled a geometric ankle-length dress from Akris.

Glenn Close

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The legend pulled off the shoulder pads renaissance in a matching set from Giorgio Armani. Instead of lots of jewelry, she chose Roger Vivier pumps and transparent lace gloves.