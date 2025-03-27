Last year delivered a fair share of A-list affairs, including the Met Gala, the Paris Olympics, plus, various award shows, and fashion week fêtes. Right up there on the popularity scale was Vogue World on June 23 at Paris’ Place Vendôme, one of the city’s most historic squares. ICYMI, the show turned out to be one of 2024’s most star-studded soirées, with Sabrina Carpenter, Eva Longoria, Olivia Munn, Alexa Chung, FKA Twigs, and Cara Delevingne (to name a few) on the guest list. All this to say? Vogue World 2025 has a lot to live up to. But don’t worry — according to the location announcement on March 26, this year’s bash certainly will.

Right around lunchtime on Wednesday, the industry’s most recognizable faces convened to announce the site of this year’s Vogue World, which will be Hollywood. An official red carpet wasn’t rolled out inside the Chateau Marmont, but that didn’t stop the notable attendees from serving lewks. Hailey Bieber, for one, got the stylish party started in a corseted halter-neck number from Schiaparelli. Then, she posed with her close friend and fellow model, Kendall Jenner. The 818 founder went with a ‘90s-inspired layered look, alongside a leather clutch from The Row. From there, the supermodel streak continued with Adwoa Aboah and Cara Delevingne’s arrivals. Aboah pulled off a shoulder padded bomber jacket with baggy jeans, while Delevingne went with a collarless leather topper.

But wait — that’s not all. Ahead, see which celebrities attended the Vogue World: Hollywood gathering. And stay tuned to TZR as the global event fast approaches (mark your calendars for Oct. 26).

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment

The it girls matched each other’s sartorial energy in neutral numbers. Jenner layered a boat-neck LBD overtop loose trousers. Then, Bieber turned heads in a beige Schiaparelli midi dress.

Adwoa Aboah & Cara Delevingne

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment

Both Aboah and Delevingne grabbed a pic together in statement outerwear. The new mom chose a shoulder padded gray bomber, while Delevingne opted for a collarless black jacket.

Taylor Russell

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The brand ambassador for Loewe got her hands on a plunging shirt dress, courtesy of Givenchy Fall 2025, which debuted during Paris Fashion Week earlier in March.

Victoria Monét

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

All eyes were on the Grammy winner in a strapless mini dress, adorned with a gray and white floral print.

Natalia Bryant

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment

The burgeoning fashion muse proved she’s one-to-watch in a chartreuse sweater and a matching paillette-embellished midi skirt.

Anna Wintour

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The editor-in-chief at Vogue was snapped by the paparazzi before her speech. She paired a lace maxi skirt with a teal sweater and a complementary satin trench coat.