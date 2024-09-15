Following the end of New York Fashion Week, style insiders — editors, influencers, buyers, etc. — descended across the pond this weekend for another batch of shows in London. The celebrity set, though? The majority headed back home to Los Angeles for the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which are currently underway at the Peacock Theater. Honoring the best in television, this evening is raising the red carpet bar high. In fact, the looks at the 2024 Emmys rival those seen at the event just eight months ago (yes, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, this is the second show this year).

Take The Bear star, Liza Colón-Zayas, who arrived in a shimmering green gown from Christian Siriano. Another early bird is Laverne Cox, who leaned into vintage fashion with her archival black embroidered Alexander McQueen outfit. And in terms of red carpet trends, it seems everyone got the two-toned memo, as the look has already been donned by the likes of Emily Hampshire, Sarah Podemski, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Keep scrolling to take in the best fashion looks from the 2024 Emmys. We’ll continue updating this post as more stars trickle in, so don’t forget to refresh the page.

Reese Witherspoon

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Christian Dior.

Viola Davis

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad.

Brie Larson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Hannah Einbinder

In Louis Vuitton. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace.

Kristen Wiig

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta.

Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta.

Naomi Watts

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In custom Balenciaga.

Greta Lee

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In Loewe.

Gillian Anderson

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Emília Wickstead.

Anna Sawai

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

In custom Vera Wang.

Saoirse Ronan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Selena Gomez

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Ralph Lauren.

Dakota Fanning

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In Armani Privé.

Eiza Gonzalez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

In Tamara Ralph.

Aja Naomi King

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In Giambattista Valli.

Quinta Brunson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In Georges Chakra.

Ella Purnell

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In Rabanne.

Kathy Bates

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

Liza Colón-Zayas

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

In custom Christian Siriano.

Laverne Cox

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

In vintage Alexander McQueen.

Emily Hampshire

Scott Kirkland/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Sarah Podemski

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

In Lesley Hampton.

Susan Kelechi Watson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

In Bibhu Mohapatra.

Ella Purnell

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Rabanne.

More to come...