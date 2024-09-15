(Red Carpet)
The 2024 Emmys Looks Deserve Their Own Category
Best dressed goes to...
Following the end of New York Fashion Week, style insiders — editors, influencers, buyers, etc. — descended across the pond this weekend for another batch of shows in London. The celebrity set, though? The majority headed back home to Los Angeles for the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which are currently underway at the Peacock Theater. Honoring the best in television, this evening is raising the red carpet bar high. In fact, the looks at the 2024 Emmys rival those seen at the event just eight months ago (yes, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, this is the second show this year).
Take The Bear star, Liza Colón-Zayas, who arrived in a shimmering green gown from Christian Siriano. Another early bird is Laverne Cox, who leaned into vintage fashion with her archival black embroidered Alexander McQueen outfit. And in terms of red carpet trends, it seems everyone got the two-toned memo, as the look has already been donned by the likes of Emily Hampshire, Sarah Podemski, and Susan Kelechi Watson.
Keep scrolling to take in the best fashion looks from the 2024 Emmys. We’ll continue updating this post as more stars trickle in, so don’t forget to refresh the page.
Reese Witherspoon
In Christian Dior.
Viola Davis
In Zuhair Murad.
Brie Larson
In Chanel.
Hannah Einbinder
Sheryl Lee Ralph
In Atelier Versace.
Kristen Wiig
In Oscar de la Renta.
Jennifer Aniston
In Oscar de la Renta.
Naomi Watts
In custom Balenciaga.
Greta Lee
In Loewe.
Gillian Anderson
In Emília Wickstead.
Anna Sawai
In custom Vera Wang.
Saoirse Ronan
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Selena Gomez
In custom Ralph Lauren.
Dakota Fanning
In Armani Privé.
Eiza Gonzalez
In Tamara Ralph.
Aja Naomi King
In Giambattista Valli.
Quinta Brunson
In Georges Chakra.
Ella Purnell
In Rabanne.
Kathy Bates
Liza Colón-Zayas
In custom Christian Siriano.
Laverne Cox
In vintage Alexander McQueen.
Emily Hampshire
In Dolce & Gabbana.
Sarah Podemski
In Lesley Hampton.
Susan Kelechi Watson
In Bibhu Mohapatra.
