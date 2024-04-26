There are few A-list affairs that bring together a guest list as universally-spread as the Time100 Most Influential People Gala. Every spring, the annual soirée unifies the year’s leading actors, singers, artists, athletes, humanitarians, and more for one elaborate evening of high fashion, music, and celebration. This year, honoree Taraji P. Henson hosted the star-studded fête at Lincoln Center in New York where attendees were blessed with live performances from two more Time100 recipients — Fantasia and Dua Lipa, who performed three singles from her upcoming album, Radical Optimism. Before the icons took center stage, however, the guests of honor, as well as more notable celebrities walked the red carpet in a plethora of ultra-glamorous designer numbers — setting the tone for an illustrious evening ahead.

Much like this season’s award season circuit, everyone was dressed to the nines, with celebrities often sticking to statement one-color gowns or head-to-toe shimmer. Lipa went for the latter, as she stunned in a rhinestone-embellished custom Chanel gown. Fantasia matched her sartorial energy in a black sequin dress from Mônot complete with a matching headpiece. And then there were the sparkle-free selections — most notably Uma Thurman’s Prada gown that felt just as alluring as the rest of the red carpet lineup, thanks to its deep purple shade. Henson, the VIP host, also opted out of any shine, but her emerald green Thom Browne dress, complete with over-the-knee cutouts, certainly wasn’t lacking in the drama department.

And there’s lots more where that came from. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks from the Time100 Most Influential People Gala and tune into ABC on May 12 to watch the annual special from home.

Dua Lipa

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Ahead of her show-stopping performance, Lipa made her grand entrance in a semi-sheer rhinestone-embellished Chanel dress, topped with an of-the-moment bow. Underneath the bow peeped a striking keyhole cutout, which added the perfect amount of spice to her final ‘fit.

Uma Thurman

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Thurman looked undeniably timeless in the aforementioned violet Prada gown, complete with a wide neckline and a subtle train. She rounded out her latest designer number with gold leather sandals and the label’s gold crystal Cleo Bag.

Taraji P. Henson

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Henson was dressed to impress in a Thom Browne co-ord befitting of her new Time100 title. The host paired a corseted midi dress with a cropped blazer, both in a cool-toned shade of emerald green.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Marking her highly-anticipated return to the red carpet post-award season, the Academy Award winner (and Time100 honoree) pulled out all the stops in a custom beige one-shoulder dress courtesy of Italian designer, Elisabetta Franchi.

Kylie Minogue

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In honor of her Time100 title, the “Padam Padam” singer arrived in a sleek LBD from Elie Saab Pre-Fall 2024 adorned with a light-reflecting shimmery bodice.

Fantasia

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While posing for photographers, Fantasia offered a closeup of the plunging low back of her black sequin Mônot gown, as well as the strings of diamonds and pearls which hung across it.

Maya Rudolph

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rudolph arrived at Lincoln Center looking oh-so polished in a black-and-white dress from Gabriela Hearst. The draped silk skirt made her overall look feel timeless, while her statement David Webb earrings added just enough color.

Kelly Ripa

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Continuing the honoree style streak was Ripa, who coordinated her empire-waist crimson gown and ivory blazer to the event’s decorative theme.

Tory Burch

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It should come as no surprise that the iconic fashion designer celebrated her Time100 title in her own fresh-off-the-runway design — the sequin fringed dress from Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2024.

Maria Bello

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Coyote Ugly actor opted for maximum bling in a high neck beaded gold and silver gown from Zuhair Murad’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection.

Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

To commemorate her husband Patrick Mahomes’ Time100 accolade, Mahomes styled a Sau Lee matching set, that featured a see-through rhinestone halter top and a black high-waisted satin maxi skirt.