With just a few months left in 2024, it can all-but-officially be declared: this year firmly belonged to Sabrina Carpenter. She kicked things off opening up for mentor Taylor Swift on the international legs of her Eras Tour, followed that up by dropping back-to-back songs of the summer, then segued straight into fall with a new album, and a buzzy, rhinestone-coated concert series to promote it. But is the “Espresso” singer totally tapped energy-wise? Not quite yet — there’s still room for a few more major moves from the newly-minted megastar. It’s just been announced that Carpenter is Prada Beauty’s latest celebrity ambassador, with a fresh partnership that pairs the brand’s timeless style with her glamorous, cheeky irreverence.

It seems like Carpenter has been following in her mentor’s footsteps and dropping some highly Swiftian, soft-launch Easter eggs about the partnership for a while now. She featured the beauty brand’s now-viral Astral Moisturizing Lip Balm in the music video for smash single “Please, Please, Please”, and snuck the Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick in shade Tonka into the visuals for “Taste.” Both times she touted the products, they quickly sold out at a number of retailers — the ultimate indicator of Carpenter’s growing influence.

While most of the brand’s plans are still under wraps for now, expect to see a glamorous photography campaign rolled out in the coming months and into 2025, especially as Carpenter’s Short N Sweet tour unfolds across the U.S.

With several more tour stops this year and a Netflix Christmas special — complete with as-yet-unannounced guests — coming in December, expect Carpenter to end her big breakthrough year on a serious high note.