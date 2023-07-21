Fans of Carrie Bradshaw know that her love for an incredible outfit knows no bounds. She’ll walk a dog in heels, wear a furry winter coat with platform sandals to a baseball game, and carry a 3D pigeon purse as her “everyday” bag. All this to say, when Carrie finds a fashion item she loves, she’ll commit to it wholeheartedly, whether it sartorially makes sense for the occasion or not. In episode 6 of And Just Like That... Season 2, Carrie once again showcased her unrelenting enthusiasm for clothes when she braved a snow storm in a ballgown puffer coat. Her statement look (if we’re being honest) is quite over-the-top, but considering her style history, there’s also no outerwear more fitting for the author.

Moreover, Carrie was channeling another titular character: Elsa from Frozen — and that’s a winter aesthetic we can get behind. For those wondering who designed her voluminous creation, the piece came from the 2019 Moncler Genius collection, done in collaboration with Valentino’s Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli and model Liya Kebede. The duo, along with other designers like Simone Rocha and Richard Quinn, created special pieces for the luxury label that were inspired by their iconic Moncler down jacket. At the time, Piccioli and Kebede’s artful ballroom gown silhouettes stood out from the pack as well as their casting of all Black models to wear the creations.

In an interview with Vogue, he explained this decision by telling the glossy: “... I was thinking that when couture was born it was not meant to be for black women. It was just for white women. Magazines like Jet were not even allowed to borrow clothes! So this collection is to show that the dream of couture should be allowed for everybody...”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Davide Maestri/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Since then, Moncler Genius has gone on to collaborate on fashion collections with the likes of Alicia Keys and JW Anderson. But if you can’t get the Valentino picks out of your head, we did track down two looks still available to shop. If, like Carrie, you’re not afraid to be bold with your fashion choices, opt for the yellow Erminia gown. It features a floor-sweeping hem with green, white, and black stripes inspired by traditional Ethiopian patterns — a nod to Kebede's cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, the padded scarf jacket comes in the same design as Carrie’s coat gown and will easily pair with your existing outerwear. For those who want more exaggerated looks to choose from, check out TZR’s picks from Rick Owens and Norma Kamali as well, below. Your winter 2023 look is going to be fire.