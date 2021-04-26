The Beauty Tool That Made Carey Mulligan’s Skin As Glow-y As Her Gown

When you think of red carpet beauty, your mind likely goes straight to perfectly undone updos and bold berry lips that are all but mandatory at awards shows. But the tousled curls, highlighted cheekbones, etc. wouldn’t be what they are without some serious prep. From luxurious products to the latest gadgets, A-listers (and their hair and makeup artists) go all out when preparing their canvases, so to speak. But one particular standout of the 93rd Annual Academy Awards: Carey Mulligan’s glowing Oscars skin, which can be attributed to a tool that even non-celebrities can get their hands on: An LED mask.

If you’re not yet familiar with the benefits of light therapy, this technology has been used by dermatologists and estheticians alike for boosting radiance, promoting cell renewal, reducing inflammation, and more. What’s not to love? That said, it was a no-brainer for Mulligan’s makeup artist Georgie Eisdell to use such a device for her pre-show prep.

To get the Promising Young Woman star’s complexion as glowing as her gold Valentino gown, Eisdell opted for CurrentBody’s LED Light Therapy Mask, as she showed in a BTS shot on Instagram. “Before every red carpet, we mask,” she captioned the photo, which featured the mask amid an impressive collection of Chanel makeup products. “The CurrentBody LED Mask smooths, calms, and firms. I cannot live without it. I made sure we got 15 minutes of relaxation and skin love this morning with Carey before we started getting glam.”

In addition to the mask’s 49 LED bulbs (a combination of red an infrared light) that smooth, brighten, and tighten the skin, what makes it so ideal for beauty gurus like Eisdell to use is how lightweight and wearable it is. According to CurrentBody, that is thanks to its face-molding silicon material. This means it’s great for multitasking, so you can pop it on for just 10 minutes a few times a week while you style your hair, make your morning cup of coffee, or, as in Mulligan’s case, just try to take a few moments to relax and relish in a little self-care — pre-awards show or otherwise.

