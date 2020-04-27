Lucy Hale’s LED Face Mask Is The Ultimate Self-Care Splurge

Although keeping track of the day — and, well, month — proves to be a hard task right now, the LED face mask Lucy Hale recently showed off on Instagram is not for her Halloween costume (as Ironman-esque as it may look). Instead, the actor's glowing pink mask with metal plating is all in the name of serious skincare — like, $435 serious. The price tag may have your credit card shaking, but skin care is a form of self-care, and celebrities, editors, and reviewers agree this less-than-five-minute treatment is worth it.

LED and skincare have become a match made in heaven over the past couple of years — and now, an increasingly favored treatment for celebs (such as January Jones and Chrissy Teigen) to use at-home during quarantine. As a quick 411, some wavelengths of light like UVA and UVB damage skin, while certain visible light-emitting diodes (LED) benefit it. The varying colors, from blue to purple, have different effects, but the most frequently turned-to hue is red.

Which is exactly what Hale's mask utilizes. The actor's Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro has over 100 lights in red mode that penetrate deep into the skin's dermis to promote collagen production. With a higher collagen production, skin is being renewed and repaired, ultimately limiting fine lines, discoloration, and uneven texture.

But for the steep price tag, you won't only get red light therapy. It also has over 62 lights in blue mode that destroy P. acnes bacteria, reduce redness, and deter breakouts from happening in the future. You can choose to activate the red light and blue light together or separately, but either way, the process only takes three minutes to be effective, according to the brand (which is one of the main reasons The Zoe Report's site director is fully committed to the mask).

As per Hale's April 26 Instagram post, the mask literally lights up her life and it very possibly could yours, too. Below, Dr. Dennis Gross' DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro.

