A quick scroll through Instagram and TikTok might tell you that giant bows and oversized scrunchies are currently the most popular hair accessories among the fashion crowd, but the streets outside the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 shows say otherwise. Yes, in lieu of elevating their styles with one of these social media hair trends in hopes of capturing the attention of photographers as they dash from event to event, the Brits are embracing all styles of bangs.

While getting bangs is undoubtedly a commitment because you’ll need to schedule routine trims for upkeep, they can completely transform your existing haircut, and thus, your look. If you have curls, a few wispy pieces can provide a complementary face-framing effect. If you have a bob, blunt ones can make your short length appear even more editorial. Even better, you can style your fringe in various ways. A few examples from Londoners include one guest’s curled rockabilly bangs and another’s dramatic side-swoop paired with a ponytail.

Ahead, all of the unique ways LFW street style stars are wearing and styling their fringe. Warning: These photos might just be the deciding factor in getting bangs.

High Ponytail With Blunt Bangs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The beauty of getting bangs is that you can throw your hair up into the simplest high ponytail and it’ll look as though you put a lot of time and effort into your style. Here, Susie Bubble shows you how it’s done.

Wispy Bangs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A spa headband is on trend, but it’s also a practical method of getting your bangs up and out of your face, particularly on blustery London days. However, leaving those few rogue wispy pieces out gives your fringe a whole new look.

Rockabilly Bangs

WWD/Getty Images

While this guest’s center-parted curled bangs hold a ‘50s rockabilly vibe, her overall look, also consisting of draped blush, dark lip liner, and bleached brows, creates a melting pot of beauty references from different decades.

Blunt Bob With Bangs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The combination of a blunt bob and matching set of bangs will always capture the attention of fashion week street style photographers.

Windswept Bangs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Windy days are the biggest crux of having bangs. But instead of fighting against your fringe blowing out of place, work with it like this LFW attendee does.

Curly Bangs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Wispy face-framing bangs and curly hair are the prettiest combo. Just look at this LFW show-goer for reference.

The “Shangri-La” Cut

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The Sabrina Carpenter influence made its way to LFW. This guest’s soft bangs and face-framing layers are reminiscent of this fall’s trending “Shangri-La” cut made famous by the singer.

Side-Swept Bangs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Whether you like it or not, side bangs are making their triumphant comeback. However, the Y2K style isn’t one note. This attendee styled theirs in a swoop and pulled the rest of their hair back into a ponytail for a retro ‘60s feel.

Shaggy Bangs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A set of fringe that’s soft and textured will look incredibly edgy when they’re added to a cut that features similar layers throughout the rest of your length. This LFW guest’s mid-length shag is a prime example.