Much of the forecast for Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 is cloudy and rainy, but that hasn’t stopped the Parisians from pulling out all the stops sartorially as they sprint around the city for seven days in order to get from show to show on time. The crowd of editors, stylists, influencers, and celebrities are leaning into the gloomy weather by opting for outfits consisting of classic silhouettes with menswear-inspired tailoring in neutral hues like black, navy, and charcoal. And the PFW S/S’25 street style beauty looks are equally moody — but with a certain je nais se quois, of course.

In lieu of bold eye makeup, the fashion crowd are wearing various takes on cat-eye liner, from clean, sharp wings paired with a subtle base or smudgy, lived-in looks that perfectly juxtapose a suiting-inspired ensemble. Even the lipstick is edgier. Some attendees are ditching the red lip associated with French girl beauty and opting for a deep, almost-black shade. As for hair, simple with a twist seems to be the universal MO. Ballerina buns are being refreshed with eye-catching details like a spiky finish or side part. There are also pixies galore, further proof that a short crop is anything but one note.

Keep scrolling for a complete debrief on the biggest street style beauty trends from PFW.

Copper Hair

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The fall-friendly shade has been trending for a few seasons, and if the PFW streets are any indication, it’ll continue to be popular for months to come. This guest’s romantic updo with two wavy face-framing tendrils is just one way to style the bold hue.

WWD/Getty Images

Intricate braids and neon copper hair is a combination that’s guaranteed to get you snapped by street style photographers.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Peeking out from under this guest’s hoodie, her vibrant copper hair is a much-needed serotonin boost on a gloomy fall day in Paris.

Bruised Plum Lipstick

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

At first glance, this attendee’s matte lips looks like run-of-the-mill black. In reality, it’s just a very, very deep cool-toned plum, which creates a soft goth vibe. Think of it as the lipstick equivalent of OPI’s cult-favorite “Lincoln Park After Dark” nail polish shade.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Into the look of a nearly-black lipstick but simultaneously intimidated by it? Take a cue from this PFW guest and ease into the trend by outlining your lips with an inky liner, then filling in the middle with a deep oxblood. The end result is just as eye-catching.

Ballerina Buns

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

A mini side part and rouge wispy tendril transform the prim updo into an effortlessly cool style.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Not your average ballerina bun, this PFW attendee accessorized her updo with a few spiky pieces of hair sticking out of it.

Cat-Eye Liner

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Depending on your TikTok algorithm, you might have been flooded with videos this summer of creators debating whether cat eyes are cheugy. However, this purist take on the eye makeup style is proof that it’s anything but. A clean wing paired with minimal base makeup will define your eyes and looks incredibly chic. Essentially the exact aesthetic you’d expect to see at PFW.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Call it the indie sleaze effect. After lining her eyes and smudging it out, this guest added a wing that extended from her lower lash line. The result is a lived-in, reverse cat eye that looks incredibly cool paired with her menswear-inspired outfit and sharp blunt bob.

Pixies

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Despite the short length, a pixie is extremely versatile. One way to wear the classic haircut? Channel the ‘90s with soft layers and bangs.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Another option? A super sleek, gelled-down style with sculpted baby bangs. This combination won’t go unnoticed, whether you’re on the streets of PFW or grabbing coffee at your neighborhood cafe.