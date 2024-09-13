There are two things Cardi B seems to love more than anything else: her children, and committing to a theme — when she combines them both, it’s always a treat to witness. Her kids’ birthday parties and holiday celebrations are always full-on extravaganzas, with house-covering decorations, custom outfits, and all-night fun. Why wouldn’t the in-hospital delivery of her third child be just as detailed, right down to her maternity manicure? Cardi B’s pink nails are glamorous and pretty, sure, but they’re also such a brilliant touch — she did just have another baby girl, after all. And in classic Cardi fashion, she couldn’t wait to share the good news with her legion of fans.

Cardi B posted an intimate picture carousel on Instagram detailing her delivery room experience on Sept. 12, sharing that her second daughter was born a week earlier. “Prettiest lil thing,” she captioned the post, the cover photo showing her lovingly cradling the new baby with an armful of Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and the bright pink, almond-shaped manicure. Just a few slides later, she’s gazing adoringly at her older daughter and son as they meet their new sibling for the first time — soon-to-be ex-husband Offset was there, too, of course.

While still notably long and distinctly glamorous, the delivery room manicure is decidedly more low-key than the superstar’s usual sets. She forwent any extra adornments like crystals or artistic designs in favor of a solid all-over color in a cool-toned bubblegum pink. It’s actually a color she’s worn a few times over the years, but it’s an especially perfect fit here — it’s right in the baby hat color palette and everything.

Unsurprisingly, Cardi B is right on trend. Selecting a special manicure or nail color to welcome a new baby has become increasingly popular among celebrities and civilians alike in recent years — just take a look at Hailey Bieber’s demure French tips from her own birth announcement photo. Some people go for the new arrival’s monogram, nod to the gender with pink or blue polish, or simply opt for a low-key design that goes with everything.

No word yet on the baby’s name yet, but expect something as fun and vibrant as Cardi is.