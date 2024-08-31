Becoming a household name is often a lengthy process for an A-lister — one that involves decades of notable projects, attending enviable affairs aplenty, and taking home a coveted gold trophy or two. However, for Cardi B, all it took was a fan-favorite role in VH1’s 2015 reality series Love & Hip-Hop for her to reach A-list stature. In less than 10 years, the exotic dancer-turned-rapper has earned a Grammy-winning album, collaborated with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Bruno Mars, and Selena Gomez, all the while solidifying herself as one to watch on the fashion front.

For many celebrities, their sartorial switches can be accredited to a change in stylist, but not in Cardi’s case. Since the start of her career, the Grammy winner has navigated countless aesthetics with the same primary stylist: Kollin Carter. Carter even styled Cardi for her red carpet debut at the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors. In her home state of New York, the Bronx native posed for photographers in a colorful midi dress adorned with cartoon-ish graphics — a look that kickstarted her penchant for maximalist shades. Just two years later, Cardi already secured a spot on the Grammy Awards guest list. For music’s biggest night, the star attended the 2018 Grammy Awards for the first time in a voluminous Ashi Studio high-low dress. Also in 2018, less than a month after she dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, Cardi appeared on the iconic Met Gala staircase for the first time (casual). The star stepped up to the sartorial plate in an intricate Moschino gown and matching headpiece, which mirrored the evening’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme perfectly.

If her meteoric rise to fame proves anything, it’s that Cardi’s red carpet evolution is just getting started. Keep scrolling for her best designer moments — so far, that is.

VH1 Hip Hop Honors, 2016

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment

Inside David Geffen Hall in NYC, Cardi B looked every bit a red carpet pro in a bold midi dress and jean jacket combo. Both neon numbers were covered in vibrant eye-catching designs that mimicked graffiti. From there, she accessorized with a black choker necklace and matching peep-toe pumps.

BET Awards, 2017

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before performing her hit single “Bodak Yellow” at the 2017 BET Awards, Cardi B stopped for a photo op in a monochromatic Givenchy set, complete with a plunging fitted blazer and matching trousers. She maintained the one-color theme with cherry red Christian Louboutin heels and a matching mini clutch.

BET Hip Hop Awards, 2017

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment

For Cardi’s debut appearance at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2017, she wore a chainmail maxi dress with hip-high slits from Laurel DeWitt. Her strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and Oscar de la Renta jewelry shimmered just as much as her reflective gown.

Grammy Awards, 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The “I Like It” singer was a total vision in a white Ashi Studio gown, which featured structured wing-like tiers in a luxe lace fabric. Instead of a handbag, Cardi carried a single white rose, which added to the angelic vibes established by her lace Christian Louboutin pumps and Messika jewelry.

MTV Video Music Awards, 2018

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Continuing her 2018 award season streak, Cardi arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards in a velvet off-the-shoulder gown from Nicolas Jebran which complemented the violet-colored carpet. Alongside her strappy heeled sandals, she broke up the monochrome motif with emerald jewelry.

American Music Awards, 2018

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

In October 2018, Cardi B turned heads in a corseted ball gown embellished in a realistic floral print. The pièce de résistance of her final fit was undeniably her striking headpiece topped with 3D roses.

Met Gala, 2018

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala in 2019, Cardi attended her first Met ball in a custom Moschino moment. She embodied the theme in an empire-waist gown paired with a satin skirt overlay. Atop her voluminous curls laid a Renaissance era-inspired crown covered in cream pearls and ruby diamonds.

Rihanna’s Annual Diamond Ball, 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

In September 2019, Cardi gave off major princess vibes at Rihanna’s 5th annual Diamond Ball. She chose a baby pink tiered ball gown courtesy of Georges Hobeika. Her elongated train covered her footwear, but according to her stylist, she popped on strappy metallic sandals.

Met Gala, 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

At her second Met Gala in 2019, Cardi B was a picture of camp in a quilted ruby gown from Thom Browne. The bespoke gown took over 2,000 hours to create, and featured dramatic feathers on either shoulder alongside a 10-foot train lined with 30,000 additional dyed feathers. Honorable mentions to her 44-carat ruby nipples from Stéfère Jewelry.

Grammy Awards, 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

After only four years in the spotlight, Cardi already had access to some of the industry’s most notable designers. Before accepting the 2019 Grammy award for best rap album, the star stunned in a vintage clamshell dress from the 1995 Thierry Mugler archive. Her various pearl additions upped the “under-the-sea” energy tenfold.

Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Photocall, 2021

Richard Bord/WireImage/Getty Images

By 2021, Cardi was a certified Mugler muse — a fact proven by her next archival moment during Paris Fashion Week. The A-lister walked the red carpet at a Mugler photocall in a body-hugging sequin gown and the coordinating feather-embellished cape also from the 1995 Mugler archives.

Met Gala, 2022

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

For the 2022 Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” dress code, Carter worked hand-in-hand with Versace to create Cardi’s first look of the evening. “When I heard the theme was 'Gilded Glamour' I thought to myself, What could be the most gaudy, gold, 90's, Royal, Hip-Hop, rap sh*t we'd ever done: A life size Draped Versace necklace,” Carter wrote in his Instagram caption. The result was a pendant-covered A-line dress, matching fingerless opera gloves, and a layered necklace.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2023

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

In 2023, Cardi skipped the Academy Awards and jumped straight to the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Party, for which she channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a ruched Robert Wun gown and a matching semi-sheer headscarf. The red tulle wrapped around her entire head and stretched behind her, acting as a train.

Grammy Awards, 2023

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Cardi made headlines in a royal blue gown from India-based designer, Gaurav Gupta. Zoom in and appreciate the delicate drapery on the floor-length skirt and the structured wave-like hood that curved around Cardi’s slicked-back bun.

Met Gala, 2023

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

One of Cardi’s four designer gowns at the 2023 Met Gala was this Chenpeng Studio gown which paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld with its tuxedo-inspired button-down and the matching neck tie.

MTV Video Music Awards, 2023

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

Leave it to Cardi B to make an assortment of metallic hair clips and pearls look this glamorous. Cardi B stood out at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a custom Dilara Findikoglu piece, which spotlighted her favorite accent: wrist gloves.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2024

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Following in the footsteps of other It girls like Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, and Kylie Jenner, Cardi B bought her Vanity Fair Oscar Party attire from L.A.-based archival source, Tab Vintage. The floor-length rhinestone gown from Versace Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2003 appeared to be made for Cardi, even though it debuted almost 21 years ago.

Met Gala, 2024

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment

You can always count on Cardi B to draw a crowd outside the Met Gala. At the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” fête, the star spread out the 3000 meters of black organza to showcase her entire custom WINDOWSEN gown. A matching headscarf atop her jet black hair added some height to the voluminous ensemble. A round of applause for her emerald and diamond jewelry from Kamyen Jewelry.