Another day, another delightfully out-of-the-box hair idea from Cardi B’s wildly creative mind. The visually-inclined star loves to pop up with a completely new look nearly every month — she dabbles in wigs, extensions, haircuts, blue contact lenses, assorted brow styles and more — but her latest is already an early contender for a top summer beauty trend. In new photos shared to her Instagram account, the rapper was spotted with the sweetest two-tone hair color, starting in a rich lilac at her roots that blossoms into a pink-streaked platinum falling all the way to her hips. Cardi B’s purple hair might sound extreme, but the soft blending of the shades makes her entire look feel surprisingly subtle.

The “Enough (Miami)” musician first shared photos of the new hair color pulled up into a Pamela Anderson-style ‘90s-inspired updo, with plenty of face-framing pieces flowing loosely to show off the gradual transition between the floral purple and the bright platinum. The darkest bits of lilac are concentrated through her roots, with some bits slowly fading into a washed out pink and others into the icy blonde. Later in her Instagram carousel, she wears all the hair loose to better show off the ombré color technique.

It’s a pretty low-key look for the adventurous Cardi B, but it’s also pretty accessible for those who don’t want to commit to anything too extreme. The same way many people like to add neon chunks to their existing color or transform the ends into a more vibrant shade, a pop of color at the roots keeps the boldness concentrated in just one area. Celebrities like Billie Eilish and Halsey love playing with electric shades through the roots, while others including Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts take a more natural approach by opting for dark streaks in a natural deep brown.

No one is immune to a fun hair color change come summer, so the timing on Cardi’s look couldn’t be more ideal. There’s just enough time to book at the salon and figure out the perfect warm weather shade before June.