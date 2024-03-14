Of all the beauty trends to emerge from this season’s assorted fashion weeks, few had the impact of the glossy, otherworldly, porcelain doll-inspired makeup seen at the Maison Margiela Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show. The glazed, wet-seeming cosmetics captured the attention of what felt like the whole world, and it certainly seems to have made it onto Cardi B’s radar. Her doll makeup in the just-released teasers for her new music video, “Enough (Miami)”, proves the look is more than just an exciting moment in fashion — it’s a full-fledged trend.

In the early images and clips from the video, out Friday March 15, the rapper looks like she stepped right off the runway and onto the screen, with a glossy face, hyper-stylized colors, and the pencil-thin brows that have become her signature in this current musical era. Many fans immediately noticed the connection between her makeup style and what was seen on the models at the Margiela show. Pat McGrath, who created the original runway look, confirmed on Instagram that indeed, Cardi’s look is inspired by what was seen on the catwalk last month, though her music video makeup is the work of celebrity artist Erika La’Pearl.

Everyone knows Cardi B’s playful sensuality is a key element of both her day-to-day aesthetic and music, so it makes sense that she’d be less than fully dressed in the new video. As such, La’Pearl took McGrath’s glazed concept one step further and applied the makeup all over Cardi’s chest, arms, and arms for a seamless look all over. In a hilarious, mildly terrifying behind-the-scenes clip shared by the artist, Cardi can be seen using her long, pointed nails to peel off all the shellac on her face like a special effects Halloween mask.

Though it’s unclear if La’Pearl followed the recipe exactly, McGrath revealed on TikTok that the original look was formulated using a combination of Freeman’s Renewing Cucumber Peel-Off Gel Facial Mask, Daggett and Ramsdell’s Peel-Off Facial Mask, Que Bella’s Hydrating Pineapple Peel-Off Face Mask, and Proot’s Calendula Peel-Off Mask — but not before prepping the skin with her line’s Divine Skin: 001 Essence first.

The combination of fashion-forward daring and replication-worthy trends are part of what makes Cardi’s music videos such must-see moments. This one certainly will be.