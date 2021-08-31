Cardi B’s Oversized Sunglasses Practically Doubled As A Face Shield

Cardi B collects statement-making and polarizing footwear. Just look at her Maison Margiela Tabi shoes, which feature a split-toe design, or her Bottega Venetta “ugly” rubber rain boots — she loves wearing the unexpected. This penchant for debuting unusual accessories extends to her sunglasses collection as well. On Aug. 31, for instance, Cardi B wore crystal-encrusted sunglasses by Givenchy that were so large, they nearly doubled as a face shield. Her designer sunnies, which Givenchy dubbed the Gv Shower, were square-shaped and featured translucent lenses (the clear material was perhaps the only subtlety to be found on her extravagant accessory). Chunky Swarovski crystals decorated her the sunglasses brow while lines of shiny fringe hung along the frame to create a shimmering illusion of falling raindrops.

She revealed the flashy shades via an Instagram post, which featured pics of her snuggling with husband Offset and showing off her lavish-meets-casual outfit. Cardi B wore a Miu Miu tracksuit consisting of a cotton fleece sweatshirt and matching joggers — both in a bright bubblegum pink shade that, like her shimmering sunnies, had a head-turning effect. For shoes, the rapper wore a pair of uber-chunky white Reebok sneakers from her collaboration with the shoe brand. Her bulky sneakers carried strong dadcore vibes, helping to further up her outfit’s bold impact. In addition, Cardi B carried a blue quilted Chanel bag, which felt on-brand for the musician considering her noted love of purses by the French fashion house. Lastly, she wore silver diamond chains around her neck and sparkling bracelets made of contrasting metallics around her wrists.

Let’s circle back to Cardi B’s incredible sunnies for a moment, though. Her Givenchy shades are from the label’s Spring 2019 collection and initially carried a price tag of approximately $1,200. Now, however, you can find the in-your-face sunglasses on consignment websites, where they typically retail for about 50% off their initial price. The singer’s exact shades are currently available on Tradesy for $660. (If you love them, you’ll want to buy them asap, since opportunities to snag these Swarovski crystal shades are few and far between.) For other sunglasses options that carry a similar “dripping in jewels” aesthetic, browse through the selections ahead. Nroda’s aptly named Showstopper Sunglasses even mimics the crystal rain shower effect of Cardi B’s pair.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.