Cardi B loves her trendy shoes such as Maison Margiela’s Tabi style and Bottega Veneta’s chunky lug-sole boots. Though you can find all types of of-the-moment footwear in her wardrobe, the rapper also loves an understated, comfortable sneaker. For Cardi B’s second Reebok collection, the musician proved just that by introducing sneakers into her lineup. The collab is titled “Let Me Be.... In My World” and is currently available to shop online. Along with footwear, the second collection between the sporty brand and musician offers figure-hugging pieces like ribbed skirts and relaxed track pants. You’ll find details like cutouts and bungee designs, too, that speak to Cardi B’s free-spirited and daring style.

The pieces from the second launch build off of her previous one, with its signature colorful outlines and colorblock patterns. The apparel and sneakers also pay homage to Cardi B’s bustling hometown: Washington Heights in New York City. “I was so happy to see the love for my first Reebok apparel collection, so I’m really excited to introduce this one,” Cardi B said in a press release. “This NYC-inspired collection features some of my favorite pieces to wear, from corsets to tracksuits to fly kicks, all inspired by my time and love of New York.”

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Cardi B’s “Let Me Be.... In My World” collection will speak to fans who love colorful sporty pieces with an edgy touch. For example, the bodysuit features a cutout on the chest and a corset-like bodice. Meanwhile, the chunky sneakers themselves fall into the “dad shoe” category — but with a fashionable touch through the use of olive and pink hues. If you’re going out for drinks with friends and want a flirty, but comfy look à la Cardi B, you can choose from her list of bodysuits or ribbed midi skirts and pair them with her classic leather kicks. Scroll ahead to shop TZR’s favorite picks from the new launch.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.