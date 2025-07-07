The Schiaparelli show at the Petit Palais kicked off Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris and drew a crowd of elegantly dressed celebrities. Hunter Schafer, Dua Lipa, and Karol G were just some of those in attendance who stunned in their looks, but it was Cardi B who truly stole the spotlight. The rapper arrived in a dramatic fringed gown, with a black crow in hand, and debuted a striking new haircut — a bob styled with a quintessentially millennial side part.

It’s no surprise Cardi opted for a bob for the show — the short cut makes a bold style statement. The timeless cut also added an air of sophistication to Cardi’s look, and her hairstylist Mia Jackson is the woman to credit. With a slight, soft curve throughout, the bob ends in a blunt cut that falls slightly below Cardi’s chin. The haircut also featured an ultra-sleek and smooth finish, giving Cardi an extra polished effect. And as for her makeup, that was the work of Erika La Pearl. She finished off the look with strong brows, a bold smoky eye, and a nude lip.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Cardi has donned a bob haircut. Back in April, the rapper appeared on a WWD digital cover sporting an angled black bob with asymmetrical bangs. In March, she was spotted with a mint green bob with flipped ends.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

One thing’s for sure — Cardi B isn’t afraid to change up her hairstyle. There’s basically no cut or color she hasn’t tried. And while this sleek bob suits her so well, let’s be real — it probably won’t last long. Switching it up is kind of her thing, and honestly, that’s what makes watching her so much fun.