Cardi B has plenty to celebrate right now. Her latest studio album, Am I the Drama?, dropped last month; she’s expecting her fourth child; and she just marked her 33rd birthday on Oct. 11. To top it all off, she’s this month’s cover star for Paper Magazine. Cardi is no stranger to experimenting with edgy beauty looks; in fact, she’s fearless when it comes to trying something new. She’s donned face gems, worn pink mascara, and is known for her over-the-top, extra-long, maximalist manicures. So it comes as no surprise that for this shoot, Cardi is sporting a controversial trend: bleached brows.

The barely-there brows, which give Cardi’s look an otherworldly, avant-garde effect, are paired with dramatic fluttery lashes which frame her face. Makeup artist Erika La'Pearl coated Cardi’s lips in a nude shade with a matte finish, creating a perfect contrast to the striking brow look. Hair-wise, things were equally as bold. Hairstylist Tokyo Stylez sculpted two voluminous pin curls at the crown of her head for a style reminiscent of old Hollywood. Together, the bold hair look and the bleached brows give Cardi’s glam a retro-futurist aesthetic.

This isn’t the first time Cardi’s tried out the bleached brow look — she wore the look in the music video for her single, “Like What.”

Lately, Cardi’s been experimenting with all kinds of brow styles. In one scene from the same video, she embellished her arches with rhinestones. She’s even brought back the super-thin brows that defined the ’90s. For Cardi, eyebrows are the ultimate playground for beauty experimentation.