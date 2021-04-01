You, of course, watch Riverdale in part for Veronica Lodge’s (AKA, actor Camila Mendes) outgoing personality and timeless style. Not to mention, her on-and-off relationship with heartthrob Archie Andrews. But in between all the drama, you’re likely wondering — what on Earth is Camila Mendes’ skin care routine? Even with her prenaturally glowy skin, it turns out the 26-year-old’s regimen isn’t as over-the-top as you might think — but she definitely has a few key products she turns to over and over again.

“I'm pretty minimal when it comes to my routine,” Mendes tells TZR over Zoom. She reveals her skin is relatively balanced but slightly on the drier side. “My skin absorbs products really quickly,” she says. “It will eat up moisturizer.” Plus, the actor feels that with all the makeup she has to wear on set, her face deals with a lot more product than the average person. That means more clogged pores and congestion.

To remedy this, Mendes relies on exfoliating products. “Twice a week, and I do it during bath time, I’ll incorporate [exfoliating products] into my routine.” First, she leaves on Renée Rouleau’s Triple Berry Smoothing Peel for a few minutes before rinsing. Next is the brand’s Rapid Response Detox Masque, and after 15 minutes she’ll rinse that off. “Those two together really help to keep my skin clear,” she notes.

Ready to get the scoop on the rest of Mendes’ skin care routines for both her face and body? Below, the actor shared with TZR the exact products she uses to achieve her clear, even, and exceptionally dewy skin.

Camila Mendes’ Skin Care Routine

While, yes, the actor does have incredibly good skin, she still gets pimples like the rest of us. When one pops up, celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau, her skin care guru, gave her some tips on how to handle it. “Renée Rouleau taught me not to pick at your blemishes and to access each one like the individual that they are, because every blemish is at its own phase,” Mendes explains. The actor admits she’s definitely guilty of picking at her pimples and extracting them before they’re ready. However, Mendes has stopped touching her blemishes, and instead uses the esthetician's line of acne spot treatments, specifically the Daytime Blemish Gel and Night Time Spot Lotion.

As for her morning routine, Mendes starts by cleansing her face with Renée Rouleau’s Detox Cleanser. Of course, sunscreen is a must, and she reaches for Renée Rouleau’s Weightless Protection SPF 30. Then, she uses a drop of Saint Jane’s Luxury Beauty Serum, which can cover her entire face. During the day she prefers a light moisturizer, like Renée Rouleau Recovery Lotion. When she’s in the mood to mask, she opts for Clé de Peau Beauté’s new Precious Gold Vitality Mask. “It smells so good and [it’s] refreshing,” she says.

At night, she switches things up a bit. Once she washes her face with the Detox Cleanser, she spritzes on Jurlique’s Rosewater Balancing Mist. Then, she’ll gently dab on Sunday Riley’s Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream. For retinol, Mendes is loving Lumene’s Anti-wrinkle & Firm Moisturizing V-Shape Serum, which helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. After that, she goes in with Renée Rouleau’s Skin Correcting Serum, which prevents acne from forming. To top everything off, she finishes with Sunday Riley’s C.E.O Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream, infused with key ingredients vitamin C, exopolysaccharides, lime pearl, and bisabolol.

‌Camila Mendes’ Body Routine

Mendes, who works with deodorant brand Secret, has a different approach to under-arm care. “I’ve started wearing deodorant at night before I go to bed because it's known to work better that way,” she explains. Lately, the actor has been using Secret’s Aluminum-Free Deodorant because she likes that it doesn’t contain aluminum, parabens, or dyes. After she applies the deodorant at night, Mendes says the product takes care of her the next day. In fact, she doesn’t even reapply it in the morning.

When it comes to her bath products, Mendes adores Rahua’s Shower Gel. “It smells amazing — I’m obsessed with it,” she says. “It feels like a luxury experience every time I'm showering.” On top of the shower gel, she’ll use one of Lush’s Body Bars. Additionally, Mendes shares she suffers from a skin condition called keratosis pilaris, which causes small bumps to form on her arms. For this, she swears by Sunday Riley’s Charcoal Smoothie Exfoliating Jelly Body Scrub to help get rid of the bumps. “It's hard to find products that do that, but Sunday Riley really comes through.”

Ahead, shop Mendes’ bathroom vanity for yourself, and, get ready to see your skin start glowing, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

