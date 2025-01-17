Cameron Diaz finally made her comeback to the big screen with Back in Action, and in addition to seeing her flex her comedy chops again, fans are also reveling in all new red carpet looks from the Charlie’s Angels star. A few days ago she embodied chic winter style in a black Gucci coat with barrel jeans with an effortless updo and classic crimson lip during a Berlin stop on her European press tour and on Friday, January 17th she opted for loose beach waves and a white suit in London. For both looks, Diaz managed to find the perfect mani to match. Her French girl-approved red nails had that je nais se quois that feels equally glamorous and effortless — plus they go with everything.

What makes the actor and Avaline co-founder’s manicure so special is its very specific shade of red — a bright, punchy hue with an orange (not blue) base. Diaz also stuck with the trend of keeping her own natural, short length so that the color of her nails took center stage without adding too much drama. The overall effect is that Parisian kind of ease that’s just made-up enough. And combined with her low-key hair and makeup, she exudes European style from head to tip.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Lately “naked nails” have positioned themselves as 2025’s biggest manicure trend, with A-listers like Katie Holmes and Emma Stone opting for less-is-more manis that focus on clean, clear, healthy-looking nails. But don’t sleep on red making a major comeback this year. Over the holidays, Hailey Bieber rang in the new year with a festive holly shade and earlier in the year, Kendall Jenner made a true cherry hue it her go-to vacation shade while Selena Gomez attended Cannes Film Festival with a Parisian red similar to Diaz’s latest — because, you know, when in France.

Of course a good red mani never goes out of style, but after a season filled with more moody hues (like black, eggplant, and Bordeaux), expect shades like this French-inspired one to be everywhere starting this spring, especially worn in a minimal way like Diaz does (think short, tidy nails). Want a jumpstart? If you don’t already have that perfect orange-red in your collection, you can’t go wrong with OPI’s best-selling Cajun Shrimp, and Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Incendiaire also packs a punch that will make your nails pop.